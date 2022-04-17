Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding festivities screamed love from miles away. The couple tied the nuptial knot on April 14 at a private ceremony in presence of their family and close friends. And, all eyes were on Vastu, Ranbir's house, when the newlyweds hosted a post-wedding bash for their family and friends. From Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Gauri Khan to Karan Johar, the party was a star-studded affair. But, in the middle of all this, Ranbir and Alia didn't forget to treat the paparazzi, waiting outside their residence. Mr and Mrs Kapoor made it a point to rope them in by sending sweet treats. Two decadent cakes were sent for the paparazzi.





The first one was a gorgeous two-tier cake with white icing all over it. It also had floral motifs that made it look prettier. The other one was decorated with white chocolate, colourful macarons and floral designs.





A video, featuring mouth-watering cakes, was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pictures took the Internet by storm. Right from what they wore to Alia's mangalsutra and customised kalera, everything about the festivities is a hit. And, how can we not talk about the oh-so-amazing wedding cake. It was a beautiful three-tier cake dedicated to the new beginning. The lemon yellow-toned cream glazed cake showcased various flower motifs.





Not just the cake, we also saw Ranbir and Alia raising a toast to “love, togetherness forever and ever.” In a viral picture, we saw the duo sipping champagne in their respective glasses while keeping their arms crossing each other. The pictures were also shared by a fanpage. Take a look:

We may not know this but newly-wed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also have some fond memories related to food. We came across this in the special wedding post shared by Alia on Instagram. The album featured a set of pictures from the closed-knit wedding ceremony and the caption had us talking. The actress wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the cutest. Aren't they? Tell us what you think in the comments below.