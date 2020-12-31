Alia Bhatt feasted on some yummy Aloo Parathas while on vacation!

Highlights Alia Bhatt is on vacation in Ranthambore, Rajasthan

The actor shared a delightful picture of Aloo Paranthas that she devoured

She has a string of releases lined up for the coming year

The year 2020 is finally drawing to a close and the celebrations for New Year 2021 are in full swing. While large gatherings are still best avoided, citizens are heading out for short staycations with close family and friends. Alia Bhatt too is currently on vacation for New Year's in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their respective families. The actor got foodies on Instagram drooling with her latest story, which featured the much-loved winter recipe - Aloo Paratha. Take a look:





Alia Bhatt posted a picture of yummy looking Aloo Parathas on Instagram.





"Nothing like Aloo Parantha," wrote Alia Bhatt while sharing a boomerang video of the delicious recipe. The droolworthy parathas were toasted golden-brown on either side, and stuffed with an amazing-looking potato stuffing. While there are many different accompaniments to the classicAloo Paratha, Alia Bhatt chose to pair hers with spicy mixed pickle. We could also spot some refreshing curd and fresh watermelon juice in the background of the click that the actor had shared.

Alia Bhatt had also shared a wonderful picture from her Ranthambore vacation on Instagram. Dressed up in red, the actor was sipping on a glass of wine and enjoying a night-time bonfire. She wrote in the caption, "& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!" Take a look at her post:





(Also Read: Here's What Alia Bhatt Baked With Sister Shaheen In Lockdown)





On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a string of releases lined up in 2021 including 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR'. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'; as well as Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.







