SEARCH
  • News
  • Alia Bhatt Is Feasting On Aloo Paratha In Ranthambore And We Want Some Too

Alia Bhatt Is Feasting On Aloo Paratha In Ranthambore And We Want Some Too

Alia Bhatt is on vacation with Ranbir Kapoor in Ranthambore, Rajasthan and the former feasted on some gorgeous Aloo Parathas!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 31, 2020 13:20 IST

Reddit
Alia Bhatt Is Feasting On Aloo Paratha In Ranthambore And We Want Some Too

Alia Bhatt feasted on some yummy Aloo Parathas while on vacation!

Highlights
  • Alia Bhatt is on vacation in Ranthambore, Rajasthan
  • The actor shared a delightful picture of Aloo Paranthas that she devoured
  • She has a string of releases lined up for the coming year

The year 2020 is finally drawing to a close and the celebrations for New Year 2021 are in full swing. While large gatherings are still best avoided, citizens are heading out for short staycations with close family and friends. Alia Bhatt too is currently on vacation for New Year's in Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their respective families. The actor got foodies on Instagram drooling with her latest story, which featured the much-loved winter recipe - Aloo Paratha. Take a look:

ihi0gguo

Alia Bhatt posted a picture of yummy looking Aloo Parathas on Instagram. 

"Nothing like Aloo Parantha," wrote Alia Bhatt while sharing a boomerang video of the delicious recipe. The droolworthy parathas were toasted golden-brown on either side, and stuffed with an amazing-looking potato stuffing. While there are many different accompaniments to the classicAloo Paratha, Alia Bhatt chose to pair hers with spicy mixed pickle. We could also spot some refreshing curd and fresh watermelon juice in the background of the click that the actor had shared.

Newsbeep

Alia Bhatt had also shared a wonderful picture from her Ranthambore vacation on Instagram. Dressed up in red, the actor was sipping on a glass of wine and enjoying a night-time bonfire. She wrote in the caption, "& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!" Take a look at her post:

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Also Read: )

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a string of releases lined up in 2021 including 'Baahubali' director S.S. Rajamouli's film 'RRR'. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'; as well as Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Alia BhattRanthamboreAloo Parantha
Tsunami Cake: The Latest Viral Food Trend That Has Left Instagram Mesmerised
Tsunami Cake: The Latest Viral Food Trend That Has Left Instagram Mesmerised
Viral: Columbian Restaurant Makes 24-Karat Gold Burger - Guess Its Price?
Viral: Columbian Restaurant Makes 24-Karat Gold Burger - Guess Its Price?

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 