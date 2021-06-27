Actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday shared a heart-warming note upon the completion of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the making for two years now and has been through a plethora of hurdles. In a series of posts and Instagram Stories, the actress gave her fans a sneak peek into what the film's wrap party looked like. She also added a note, which said, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019... And we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns...Two cyclones. Director and actor getting COVID during the making! The troubles the set has faced is another film all together..."





The 28-year-old actress also added that it was a dream to work under Sanjay Leela Bhansali and that the experience had changed her. "Being directed by Sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years... I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you... There is truly no one like you." She also did not forget to thank the cast and crew of the film who she described as her "family and friends for these two years!" Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post.

And a journey such as this deserves to end on a sweet note and this is just what the team ensured by deciding to mark the completion of the film by digging to a luxurious cake. The design of the two-tier cake was based on the film and featured pictures of the actress in her role as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The cake was covered in white fondant and featured golden elements in the form of feathers and balls, adding a sense of grandeur to the cake, In addition to this, the cake also featured the message, "It's a wrap" written on tempered chocolate.





Take a look.

Alia Bhatt shared the cake on her Instagram stories.

Tell us your thoughts on the cake that the Gangubai Kathiawadi team picked for the special day.