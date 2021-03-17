Alia Bhatt rang in her 28th birthday in Mumbai with family and close friends. Her mentor and director friend Karan Johar also threw an intimate birthday bash for the actress that was attended by her close friends from the industry. Even though Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor is in quarantine after being diagnosed with Covid 19, his mother Neetu Kapoor came for one of Alia's private birthday parties and also shared a picture on her Instagram. The photo featured Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan as well as her hairstylist Puneet B Saini, along with Neetu Kapoor. Another video has surfaced from the party where Alia can be seen next to her delish white forest birthday cake. The creamy cake was also topped with fresh strawberries.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt Cooks Her Favourite Dishes And Shares Her Diet Secrets (Watch Video)

The video was shared by Alia's friend Grish. Alia, clad in a black sweatshirt, can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her signature gleeful expression as her friends sang Happy Birthday for her. "Happiest Birthday and everything happiest to you my missy. Love you @aliaabhatt," read the caption.

(Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Diet Secrets: 'Gangubai' Star Makes South Indian Style Zucchini In Her Latest YouTube Video)



On her birthday, Alia Bhatt revealed her first look from her much-awaited movie with S.S Rajamouli. 'RRR' is another period drama by the 'Bahubali' director that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside South Indian sensation Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. The Telugu-Hindi action drama is all set to release later this year. Alia Bhatt is also playing the lead in upcoming movies 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Brahmastra'.