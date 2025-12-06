Indian cuisine, with its vibrant mix of spices and soulful warmth, spells comfort with every bite. Whether it is the creamy bowl of dal that tastes like home or the fragrant plate of biryani that tantalises the senses, every dish feels like a small celebration of flavour. So, when popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas unveiled its annual list of the Top 100 Best Dishes in the World, it was no surprise that some major Indian delicacies made it to the prestigious lineup. Vori Vori from Paraguay bagged the first spot in the list and four of the most popular Indian dishes got recognition as well.





Four Indian Foods In The Top 100 Best Dishes In The World: Watch The Full Post Below:

Here Are The Indian Dishes That Made It To TasteAtlas' 100 Best Dishes in The World

1. Amritsari Kulcha (Rank 17)

Hailing from the northern state of Punjab, Amritsari kulcha is a soft and fluffy flatbread filled with the goodness of potatoes, onions, cottage cheese and an array of spices. It is typically garnished with red chili powder, cilantro and coriander seeds. This flaky–crispy bread, spread with ghee or butter, is a staple in Amritsar, charred and baked to perfection in large tandoor ovens. It pairs well with tangy chole or spicy gravies.





Rating: 4.4

2. Murgh Makhani/Butter Chicken (Rank 66)

Of course, the good old butter chicken makes the list. After all, how can anyone resist this mouth-watering combination of roasted meat cooked with rich spices to form a savoury gravy? Cream, fresh tomatoes and gooey butter turn the dish into a feast. Originating in Delhi during the 1950s, butter chicken is enjoyed with naan bread, topped with even more butter, coriander and green chilis.





Rating: 4.35

3. Hyderabadi Biryani (Rank 72)

Biryani lovers, rejoice – this fragrant rice dish is officially one of the best in the world. Hyderabadi Biryani, with its roots in South India, is an amalgamation of fine basmati rice and mutton or chicken with a squeeze of lemon and a dollop of yoghurt, coupled with saffron and onions. It can be prepared either kachchi (raw) or pakki (cooked) in a special style known as ‘dum', believed to date back to ancient Persian cooking methods.





Rating: 4.35





4. Shahi Paneer (Rank 85)

Last but not least, shahi paneer is another flavourful gravy dish that tastes best with Indian breads like naans, pooris, or rotis. The cheese curry, rooted in India's Mughal cuisine, is made with Indian cottage cheese, cashews, onions and a vibrant, spicy tomato-cream sauce, commonly sprinkled with coriander leaves. It can elevate any festivity with its aromatic and hearty presence.





Rating: 4.34





The dish that bagged the top spot in TasteAtlas's list is Vori Vori from Paraguay. This creamy soup is made with small balls of cornmeal and cheese cooked in a broth of chicken, veggies and herbs.





Other top-ranked items include Pizza Napoletana, Tajarin al tartufo bianco d'Alba, Sate Kambing, Cag Kebabı, Kontosouvli, Arroz Tapado, Komplet Lepinja, Quesabirria and Pappardelle al cinghiale, to name a few.