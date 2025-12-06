Parle-G is one of those biscuits almost every Indian has grown up eating. For many people, it brings back childhood memories. It is not fancy. It is not packed with chocolate or nuts. Yet it somehow feels comforting. That is the charm of Parle-G. It is quick energy in a small yellow packet and a reminder of simpler times. On Thursday, December 4, Shankar Mahadevan shared this exact feeling in a fun Instagram video. The singer and composer spoke about all the cookies we try today. Chocolate chip, double chocolate, oat and raisin, apple crumble, brown butter – the list goes on. But he said that none of them match the “soul satisfaction” that Parle-G gives. Anyone who loves this biscuit would agree with him.





In his caption, Shankar Mahadevan wrote, “Once in a while, nothing like a Parle-G!!” He also made it clear that this was not a “paid partnership”. It was just “genuine appreciation."

Watch the full video below:

If you also love Parle-G like Shankar Mahadevan, here are 5 easy desserts you can make with glucose biscuits:





1. Parle-G Custard Pudding





This one is great when you want something quick but fun. Make your regular custard and let it freeze. Add a layer of powdered Parle-G on top. Finish with melted chocolate.





2. Parle-G Swiss Roll Cake





Think of a Swiss roll, but without baking. Mix powdered Parle-G with sugar, melted chocolate and milk to form a dough. Flatten it out. Add a filling like mawa or whipped cream. Roll it tightly so the pattern comes out neat. Freeze it for 30–45 minutes. Slice it, and you are done.





3. Parle-G Choco Lava Cake





A biscuit batter cake is something everyone knows by now, so this one is easy. Use powdered Parle-G instead of flour. Add sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and milk. The batter comes together fast. Drop a piece of chocolate in the middle for that molten centre. Enjoy it warm with powdered sugar on top.





4. Parle-G Pie





Make a pie base using powdered Parle-G and melted butter. Press it into a tin and bake for 5–10 minutes. It gets a light crunch. Add whipped cream or custard as the filling. Top it with fruits, nuts or chocolate.





5. Parle-G Tiramisu Cake





Dip Parle-G lightly in coffee. Layer it with cream cheese. Keep repeating. Freeze it so it sets well. You get a tiramisu-style dessert with a fun desi twist.





What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments below.