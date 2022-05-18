On May 15, 2022, India arrived in the finals against Indonesia, the most successful country to have won the Thomas Cup title. The men's team from India, which had a poor track record at global championships, etched itself in the event recently. India's Thomas Cup victory had all the makings of a historic athletic event. On Sunday, the Indian men's badminton team made a record by winning the Thomas Cup in Bangkok. Only five countries have won the championship title in the tournament's seven-decade history: China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, and Denmark. Indonesia alone has won 14 times, so when India's triumph over the 14-time champion was announced, it sparked nationwide celebrations. The team has received praise from all throughout India and the world.





Amul, the dairy company known for its famous topicals, has also jumped on board, posting a witty topical on social media for the badminton team. The signature Amul girl is shown carrying a racquet and standing with extended arms, making the victory sign. Eight enthusiastic badminton players surround her. The background colours of the Indian national flag help the overall impression of the poster, which reads "Thomaska Cup!" and "Goodies Bhi, Baddy Bhi." In the caption of their post, Amul wrote, "#Amul Topical: India stuns Indonesia 3-0 in World Men Team Championship in Badminton!" Check out their full post here:

While Amul's products have their own niche in Indian households, the Amul Girl has grown popular over time. For decades she's commented on India's and the world's big achievements and events in short, funny, and witty taglines. Earlier than this, Amul had shared a topical on the controversial Amber Heard and Johnny Depp court hearing. Amul India's cartoonists opted to combine a photo of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during pivotal moments in the case. The caption of the graphic read, "Too much seen and heard" and "Depp in your knife in," using the surnames of the two celebrities as puns. You can read all about it here.





As Amul India has been making these topicals for years now, many have their own favourite graphics too. Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!