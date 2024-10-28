Popular dairy brand Amul is known for its wide range of products. With Diwali festivities just around the corner, the demand for ghee is on the rise with many households placing their trust in the dairy brand. Amid this, Amul has been making the headlines because of a sudden surge in the supply of counterfeit Amul ghee sold in the market. The company has issued a warning for consumers through social media, claiming that some unethical agents are distributing adulterated ghee in one-litre refill packs which Amul has not produced in more than three years.





Amul issued a public advisory on X (formerly Twitter) and urged customers to be aware of the fake Amul ghee packaging. As per the advisory, Amul revealed that they have switched to a “duplication proof” carton pack for the ghee to prevent adulteration. “This is for your kind information that fake and spurious Amul ghee is being packed and distributed in the market by a few unscrupulous agents,” read the guideline. A picture of the fake “ghee in the 1-litre refill pack” was also added to the post to give viewers a better idea of the counterfeit product.





Also Read: "Nadalvida": Amul Pays Tribute To Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal With Topical

The advisory added, “Amul has stopped manufacturing its 1 Litre Refill Ghee pack from more than three years and has switched over to the Duplication Proof carton pack. The new Amul ghee pack Duplication Proof carton helps to prevent any form of adulteration and is packed using highly sophisticated aseptic filling machines at our state-of-the-art ISO certificate diaries. Amul ghee is also available in Tin, Pouch and Jar packaging formats.”

Here are some reactions to the post.





“Is there any official website of Amul from where the products can be bought directly?” asked a concerned user.

“I always buy Amul ghee in jars,” revealed another.

A grateful person wrote, “OMG! Thank you. Have used the fake pack thinking the carton design changed.”

Also Read: How To Detect If Your Food Contains Contaminants? FSSAI Explains





An irked consumer said, “Amul should have withdrawn the remaining packages from the market and sold them in a totally different look. How do they expect the public to scrutinise everything?”

Some individuals cited the names of a few online delivery apps where the fake Amul ghee was being sold.