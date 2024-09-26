Laapataa Ladies has been finalised as India's official submission to the Oscars 2025. The selection was announced by the Film Federation of India (FFI) earlier this week and it continues to make headlines across the country. To celebrate the official entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, popular dairy brand Amul released a special topical. The illustration depicts the two female leads of the film, with an Oscars statue in between them. Buttered bread slices are placed in front of them and they are also seen holding up butter while looking towards each other.





The text on top reads, "Never Laapataa [missing] in bread," making a reference to Amul's famous butter. The brand also incorporated the other word of the movie's title in its topical. The text at the bottom reads, "Amul. Ladies love it." In the caption, the brand wrote, "#Amul Topical: Popular movie becomes India's Foreign Film entry at Oscars 2025!"

Netflix India's official Instagram page reacted to the post in the comments with a bit of wordplay. It wrote, "A buttery toast to a beauti-phool cast." Check out the topical below:







