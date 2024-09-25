Coldplay continues to make headlines in the country after tickets for its India concerts in January 2025 went on sale a few days ago. Innumerable fans of the British band were left in dismay after the passes were sold out in no time - some allege that they were gone within a few seconds after the bookings opened. This has led to much public debate and controversy. As usual, popular dairy brand Amul singled out this trending topic and created a special illustration to mark the moment.

The topical features the Amul girl holding a mic while standing in front of a large computer screen. The display depicts someone who looks like Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay. The Amul girl is seen pointing to the words "Sold Out" which are visible on his figure. Her expression seems to be one of shock and worry. Amul is known for adding wit and wordplay to its topicals. There were two instances of the same in this one. The text on top of the illustration read, "Fans left in the COLD". It also made a reference to one of the band's most popular songs. At the bottom of the topical were the words, "Amul. Fix You a snack?" Take a look below:







Along with issues of public concern, Amul also releases topicals to celebrate historic achievements. Before this, it had shared one to mark India's dual victory at the Chess Olympiad 2024. Both the men's and the women's teams made the nation proud by coming first in their respective categories. Click here to read the full story.

