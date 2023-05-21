India will begin withdrawing its highest value currency notes from circulation, as announced by the central bank on May 20, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along with other banks and its 19 regional offices, will initiate the exchange of Rs 2000 notes for lower denomination notes starting from May 23. Individuals can exchange or deposit their Rs 2000 notes into their bank accounts until September 30. The announcement generated a wave of memes on the internet, including one from Amul, the popular dairy brand known for its quirky topicals. In their latest topical, Amul depicted their mascot at a money exchange counter, holding a Rs 2000 note in one hand and butter in the other. The headline read, "Now you currensee it, now you don't," and below the brand's logo, they added, "Amul, always in circulation." The caption of the post on social media was "#Amul Topical: ₹2000 notes to be discontinued." Take a look:

Previously, Amul had shared a topical to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. The post showcased a doodle depicting King Charles III alongside the Amul mascot. The beloved Amul girl, dressed in an adorable gown, was portrayed presenting a slab of butter to the King. The text on the topical read, "Royaltea needs regal butter! Amul, for baking, cooking, and snacking."

Earlier this year, the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR received the prestigious 'Best Original Song' award at the Oscars 2023. The success of the RRR team was celebrated and applauded by numerous celebrities and fans worldwide. Joining in the excitement, popular brands like Amul created caricatures featuring their iconic mascot alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who were dressed in the signature attire from the song and holding the coveted Oscars trophy. The Amul girl accompanied them, carrying a tray of butter in her hands, adding a delightful touch to the artwork.

