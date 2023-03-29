The Indian women's boxing contingent has done the country proud. The country bagged a whopping four gold medals at the Women's Boxing World Championships being held on home turf. Lovlina Borgohain won the gold in the 75kgs category while Saweety Bora claimed a historic win in 81kgs. Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen and Nitu Ghanghas both respectively bagged the gold in the 50kg and 41kg categories. This was indeed an occasion to celebrate for the entire country, with congratulatory messages pouring in for the Indian contingent. Dairy brand Amul too joined in the banter with a sweet tribute to the women boxers. Take a look:

In the quirky creative by Amul, we could see the four lady boxers proudly donning their gold medals and championship belts while eating buttered toast. The sweet caricatures were accompanied by interesting wordplay. "Sabka favourite box," they wrote in the headline referring to their popular butter. "Amul: Packs a punch," read the tagline.





This is not the only creative we have seen from Amul previously. They regularly shared their creative and interesting spin on happenings from across the world in the fields of sports, entertainment and technology. On the occasion of Women's Day on March 8, the dairy brand once again posted a heartfelt message for all women across the world. Take a look:

We can't wait to see the next topical from Amul! How about you? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.