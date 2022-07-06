In the post-pandemic era, we have seen digital content take off like never before. It comes as no surprise that even certain feature films are being released on OTT platforms to reach maximum people through the online medium. OTT series too are becoming extremely popular and shattering global viewership records. 'Stranger Things' is one such series that recently came out with its fourth season and became a smashing success. Stranger Things was viewed for a collective of 1.15 billion hours globally within the first 28 days of its availability, surpassing all records held by an English series and coming second only to the Korean drama 'Squid Game' in terms of the same metric. Popular food brand Amul took to Instagram to share its take on this news with its fans and followers in its own unique way. Take a look:

Amul is known for its witty posts and topicals on the latest news from the world of technology, entertainment and sports. In this latest creation, we could see some adorable caricatures of the characters from 'Stranger Things'. At the centre was the lead character Eleven, who held a buttered toast in her hand posing in her signature style from the series. "Butter makes Stronger Things," read the headline of the post. The brand also used her character name and gave it a twist in the form of a rating. "Amul, Eleven out of ten," was the tagline to the post.





Instagram users loved the creative post by Amul on 'Stranger Things'. Several comments poured into the quirky topical. "Upside down or downside up..always delicious," wrote one user while another said, "Love this!"





What did you think about the post by Amul? Is there any other quirky post by the brand that you have liked in the recent past? Tell us in the comments below.