Indian chess whiz R. Praggnanandhaa has done the country proud with his amazing feat. Recently, the 16-year-old chess player from Chennai became the youngest player to defeat the current world number 1, Magnus Carlsen. He took just 39 moves to achieve the extraordinary win at the Airthings Master - an online chess tournament where he was competing against the Norwegian champion. The iconic moment was celebrated by the entire country, and many famous personalities congratulated R. Praggnanandhaa for his win including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar. Amul too celebrated this amazing achievement with a quirky topical post. "Ek guru, doosra Pragguru," they captioned it. Take a look:

In the creative shared by Amul, we could see the 16-year-old chess prodigy R. Praggnanadhaa digging into a pile of buttered toasts. There was a Chess trophy beside him in the shape of the 'King' piece of the board game. "16-year-old Indian chess prodigy beats world number one," read the caption to the post. Amul also did a clever wordplay on Magnus Carlsen's name, saying that their butter had 'Magnusifiscent taste!'





The post was appreciated on Instagram and received over 76.7k likes since it was posted. Amul is known for its 'buttery' take on the latest and current issues, and the chess topical was no different. This is not the only creative that Amul has shared in the recent past. Recently, the brand shared a creative on the ongoing Russia and Ukraine crisis. "A plea to defuse the Russia-Ukraine conflict," they wrote in the caption. Take a look:

What did you think of the topicals by Amul? Tell us in the comments below.