Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's wedding has been all over the headlines. The couple got married on August 25 in Italy. In a new Instagram post, the newlyweds shared a series of pictures and videos from their “farewell brunch” at the Giardini del Fuenti in Italy. The spread was nothing short of delicious. In a video, we spotted a large table decorated with raw pasta, bread loaves and potatoes, and there was also a mouthwatering bowl of pasta. A picture showed a pizza box that made us crave Italian delicacies. “What an unforgettable weekend. Our Farewell Brunch with friends and family was everything we could have hoped for. Federica Sottili, who knew a bread-themed tablescape would be exactly what we needed for our revival and survival!” the couple wrote in their caption.





If you want to relish Italian food after taking a look at Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's post, check out some recipes below:





1. Classic Pasta Amatriciana





While talking about Italian dishes, how can we miss pasta? The classic pasta Amatriciana is flavoured with crispy pancetta, sauteed onion and garlic and feels heavenly on our taste buds. Click here for the recipe.





2. Prawns and Saffron Risotto





This dish is made with prawns and infused with fragrant saffron. The risotto is cooked slowly with broth. This flavorful dish has a vibrant golden colour from the saffron. Recipe here.





3. Panzanella





An Italian bread salad made with cubes of toasted bread mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and basil. It is dressed with olive oil and vinegar. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Bruschetta





A classic Italian appetiser featuring toasted slices of bread topped with a mixture of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil. It is a simple yet delicious starter. Detailed recipe here.





5. Margherita Pizza





A pizza topped with a combination of fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil. It is known for its classic flavours and vibrant colours. Find the recipe here.





