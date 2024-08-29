What is a wedding without good food? Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's wedding in Southern Italy was everything dreamy. The couple shared glimpses of their special day, including a candlelight dinner and a stunning wedding cake. The wedding cake, designed by chef Damiano Carrara, featured the couple's initials, a textured design on two tiers, and vanilla frosting at the bottom. The dessert table was named after Amy's parents, Carole and Peter. The subsequent slide gave an inside peek into the party, but what caught our attention was the lit dinner table decorated with white roses.

Guests were seen sipping red wine and champagne while enjoying the party. The guests at Amy and Ed's wedding also savoured oysters with a bit of lemon. Talking about the delectable menu at their wedding, Amy and Ed wrote, "We made our way passed a dessert table named after our beloved Carole and Peter to cut our cake designed by the incredible Chef Damiano Carrara."

The five-tiered cake was wonderfully made with white chocolate and candied roses, vanilla cream and the base was of a choux pastry cookie, the bride revealed in an interview with Vogue. She said that the cake was finalised with raspberry jelly and looked extremely delightful. Amy Jackson also discussed the other food items at her wedding, including tortelloni, raviolo and more. "Our guests really enjoyed the tortelloni with Neapolitan-style escarole, restricted anchovy sauce, and black truffle, the raviolo with beef stracciatella smoked provolone, and chestnut fondue, and the gnocchetti with asparagus fondue, guanciale, dates, and caciocavallo cheese. Equally tasty is the snapper with scampi and clam guazzetto sauce, perfectly paired with roasted endive.” Since Amy is a vegetarian, there were some equally delicious vegetarian dishes on the menu.

Well, it's clear that designing a wedding menu is quite tough. So, we have a list of five things that you can keep in mind when planning an impressive wedding menu. Check out here.

Not only that, we have six snack ideas for your guests to dive in while enjoying the wedding rituals. Find the list here.