Social media can help shine a spotlight on seemingly small but important issues. Thanks to social media, we come to know about sincere, overlooked efforts to improve society in simple ways. Such initiatives undertaken by people are sometimes captured on reels or tweets which catch the attention of the greater public. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted about something similar on Twitter. He retweeted a video posted by @adarshahgd. In it, we see an unidentified woman picking up what appear to be discarded leaves next to buses. She collects a few of them and then proceeds to dispose of them in a nearby dustbin. But why did this impress Anand Mahindra?
Also Watch: Viral Video: Man's Amazing Grocery-Carrying Skills Impresses The Internet
According to the author of the original tweet, the lady is actually a fruit seller working at Ankola bus stand in Karnataka. She sells her wares wrapped in leaves and people apparently tend to throw them out from bus windows. Anand Mahindra wrote, "These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed & are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that?" Tagging the Twitter user, he asked, "Can you find someone who lives in that area and can contact her?" Check out the video below:
These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed & are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that? @adarshahgd can you find someone who lives in that area & can contact her? https://t.co/2SzlTE9LZy— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 11, 2023
Also Read: "Sholay, Not Chhole" - British Diplomat's Mix-Up Leaves Internet In Splits
The video has received 568K views so far. In the comments, many Twitter users lauded the woman's actions and her sense of civic duty. Some pointed out that steps must be taken to prevent littering in the first place. Check out people's reactions below:
These are the people who actually care for their motherland … Actions speak larger than words .. She needs to be appreciated.— Asit Ahuja (@asitahuja) April 11, 2023
Sir
I would rather find the bus and the people who threw the leaves and drill some sense into them.
This attitude of somebody else will pick up my dirt is the main cause of the whole issue IMO.— Omkar (@omkarthatte) April 11, 2023
It's wonderful to hear that you would like to show appreciation to those who are working towards making Bharat Swachh.
Small gestures of appreciation can go a long way in motivating and inspiring people to continue their efforts towards making Bharat Swachh.— Amit Misra (@amit6060) April 11, 2023
I am from Ankola and i know of a Journalist there. We can find this lady and reward her. Most probably she cant afford a plastic bag, hopefully we should be promoting continued use of leaves for packaging wherever possible....2— Vivek Kamat🇮🇳 (@vivkamat) April 11, 2023
And what about those who are throwing away the garbage?— @Ram_Mohd_Singh_Azad (@Arun_Kaku05) April 12, 2023
Penultimate week, I witnessed a similar occurrence at Kopargaon Station near Shirdi. An elderly woman was vending fruits and ensuring that any discarded peels were properly disposed of in a nearby dustbin. I commended her for this practice, to which she humbly replied, 'If I…— Prakash Thakur (@prakashthakur) April 11, 2023
It's a reality that the weak & poor have a much robust sense of responsibility towards society in comparison to the fortunate & the rich !— Pankaj Shankar (@pankaj_shankar) April 11, 2023
Despite all our high fi edn, the basic civic sense of neatness, cleanliness, treatment of public property is very much lacking in us people— Subramanian (@iamforfos) April 11, 2023
Also Read: Astronaut's Fun Experiment With Gummy Bears And Water In Space Goes Viral
What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.
About Toshita SahniToshita is fuelled by wordplay, wanderlust, wonderment and Alliteration. When she is not blissfully contemplating her next meal, she enjoys reading novels and roaming around the city.