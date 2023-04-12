Social media can help shine a spotlight on seemingly small but important issues. Thanks to social media, we come to know about sincere, overlooked efforts to improve society in simple ways. Such initiatives undertaken by people are sometimes captured on reels or tweets which catch the attention of the greater public. Recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted about something similar on Twitter. He retweeted a video posted by @adarshahgd. In it, we see an unidentified woman picking up what appear to be discarded leaves next to buses. She collects a few of them and then proceeds to dispose of them in a nearby dustbin. But why did this impress Anand Mahindra?

According to the author of the original tweet, the lady is actually a fruit seller working at Ankola bus stand in Karnataka. She sells her wares wrapped in leaves and people apparently tend to throw them out from bus windows. Anand Mahindra wrote, "These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed & are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that?" Tagging the Twitter user, he asked, "Can you find someone who lives in that area and can contact her?" Check out the video below:

The video has received 568K views so far. In the comments, many Twitter users lauded the woman's actions and her sense of civic duty. Some pointed out that steps must be taken to prevent littering in the first place. Check out people's reactions below:

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.