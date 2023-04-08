Indian cuisine is renowned worldwide for its diverse range of dishes. No matter where you are in the world, you can easily find an Indian restaurant nearby. From creamy curries and crispy snacks to delectable desserts, there's something to suit everyone's palate. While you can certainly enjoy these dishes on their own, nothing compares to the experience of indulging in a lavish Indian buffet. Buffets offer an opportunity to try a wide range of dishes at one go, making them one of the best ways to explore Indian cuisine. Recently, American celebrity chef and blogger Eitan Bernath visited an Indian restaurant and enjoyed a buffet with his family.





He shared a video of his visit to a restaurant on Instagram. In the video, the blogger gives a glimpse of the large aisles of food that he enjoyed at an Indian restaurant in Parsippany, New Jersey. We can see snacks such as idli, dhokla, pani puri, vada, and main course dishes including palak paneer, biryani, pulao, and shahi paneer. He was also seen relishing delicious jalebi, almond halwa, ladoo, and more. The caption of the post read, "Every week, when I was growing up, my family would go to a vegetarian Indian buffet for lunch on Sundays, and today we kept up the tradition! #india #indianfood #desifood #buffet." Take a look:

Eitan's post has received a lot of responses on the platform. Since it was shared, it has garnered over 437K views, 25.7K likes, and hundreds of comments. Desi foodies have appreciated the chef's attempt at trying Indian cuisine, and some people have expressed their cravings for these dishes after watching the video. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Were you Indian in the past? You pronounce Indian dishes better than my kids. However, do check out the recipe I posted for raita."





"I love how much you love and promote Indian food!"





"You've tried almost everything from the buffet. Which one was your favourite?"





"I'm glad you tried Indian food. Love from India."





"This is the only place where we eat Indian buffet! It's so good."





"Yum everything looks soooo good."











What did you think of the US blogger's attempt at trying Indian food? Do tell us in the comments below.