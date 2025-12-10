If you enjoy a spoonful of sugar in your chai, there is someone you probably have not thanked yet. We talk so much about regional recipes, heirloom grains and new food trends, but rarely about the people who shaped the ingredients we use every day. One of them is Dr Janaki Ammal – a name that is not as famous as it should be, even though she changed the very crop that sweetens India's daily meals.





That is exactly what caught Anand Mahindra's attention this Monday. The chairman of Mahindra Group took to X and wrote, “India is the world's second-largest sugarcane producer. Yet the woman who made it possible slipped into the footnotes of our history. Her story is one of extraordinary courage, ambition and service. She is an exceptional role model for young Indian women. How many children today would be able to name her in a general knowledge quiz? Unsung heroes, especially women scientists, should not remain unsung. Dr Janaki Ammal is my #MondayMotivation.”

A user wrote, “Recognizing the remarkable contributions of scientists like Dr. Janaki Ammal is the real measure of progress. Her story shows how the talent of women can drive transformative change for the nation.”

Another one added, “Dr. Janaki Ammal's legacy proves that empowering women in science is not just progress—it's nation-building.”

“The forgotten Indian icon who deserves to be remembered. Her work continues to shape Indian agriculture even today. Let's celebrate her name as loudly as the world celebrates others,” read a comment.

Someone said, “Stories like Dr Janaki Ammal remind us how much of India's progress rests on quiet brilliance. Her work transformed a key crop, and yet her name is missing from most textbooks, which shows why celebrating women scientists is so important.”

An X user commented, “Real heroes build nations quietly. Dr. Janaki Ammal's contribution to India's agricultural strength deserves far more recognition. Truly inspiring and long overdue.”

The Scientist Behind India's Sugarcane Success

Janaki Ammal's story did not begin in a lab. It began in a time when women were expected to focus on home and marriage. She decided on a different menu for her life. In 1931, she became the first Indian woman to earn a PhD in Botany. She chose not to marry and put all her energy into scientific work.





When she returned to India, she joined the Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore. Back then, Indian sugarcane was not great for making sugar. The local varieties were lower in sugar content, and the country depended heavily on sweeter canes imported from Papua New Guinea.





Janaki Ammal changed that. Through hybrid cross-breeding, she created high-yield, sweeter sugarcane that loved Indian soil. Farmers got a crop that was tougher and more productive. India slowly moved from relying on imported cane to becoming one of the top sugarcane producers in the world. That shift boosted the economy and changed the way the country grew and consumed one of its most important ingredients.