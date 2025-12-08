Cheesecake has long been a favourite among dessert lovers for its velvety texture and decadent flavours. Made from soft, fresh cheese, eggs, and sugar, this sweet treat is typically set on a crust. It can be baked or unbaked and comes in many flavours and regional variations worldwide. But beneath its charming exterior, Vir Das claims there's more to the story. The comedian criticised cheesecake as a "selfish and deceptive" dessert, sharing his thoughts in a candid post on Instagram.





Also Read: Vir Das Feels "Industry Has Peaked" After His Interaction With Food Delivery Agent





In his post, Vir wrote: "Had three bites of a cheesecake. Fantastic. Just felt on top of the world. Had a fourth bite - really just half a bite. Now I feel unwell. I am reminded why I don't like cheesecake. It's not a testament to my lack of willpower. Fifty percent of the slice is still in the box. This is an evil creation that has held Biscoff biscuits hostage for WAY too long and needs to be eliminated."

Comparing cheesecake to other desserts, he added: "No other dessert is this blatantly arrogant and cares less about your feelings. Chocolate, fruit cakes, black forests, pineapple pastries, pies - all have the common decency to respect the customer without creating the illusion of being able to enjoy a slice. It's selfish. A selfish, deceptive dessert."

Check out his Instagram post below:

Also Read: Viral: Vir Das Is Fed Up Of Zepto Notifications, Company Reacts To His Post





The post resonated with food lovers on the internet. While some agreed with Vir's opinion, others labelled cheesecake as the "best dessert in the world."





One user wrote, "New York cheesecake is actually worth dying with lactose intolerance for."





Another added, "I never understood the craze of having a cheesecake."





Someone else commented, "If you had a New York baked cheesecake, you are absolutely correct. Otherwise... I'd say... respectfully... please get it together."





"Try Burnt Basque - so light and creamy and practically carb-free," suggested a foodie.





"Don't get the hype around cheesecake! Only dessert I can't finish," read another comment.





Earlier, Vir Das had shared his thoughts on celebrity diets and the obsession among fans to imitate them. The comedian joked about how the "vibes" of Bollywood songs are directly linked to actors' restricted diets. He wrote, "Carbless, sugarless and two workouts a day to shoot a love song in ten days. I'd just like you to know, every single time you see a Bollywood song on screen and the chemistry is chemistrying, music is musicing, and the body is bodying... those two people are at their crankiest, angriest, and physically weakest. Joy min is aura max." Read the full story here.





So, what are your thoughts on cheesecake? Do you agree with Vir Das, or do you consider it delicious? Tell us in the comments below.