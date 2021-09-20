A good breakfast can pump us with a lot of energy to go about the day's tasks. But breakfast can also become a hot topic among users on Twitter. A recent tweet by industrialist Anand Mahindra about Kellogg's Upma has sent the internet raving about Indian cuisine. Mahindra tweeted a meme that has been doing the rounds for a few days now. In the meme, we see a photo of Kellogg's ready-to-eat upma stacked on a shelf. The meme says, “Kellogg's came to India challenging that they will change the breakfast habits of all Indians. 10 years later, this happened.”
(Also Read: Businessman Anand Mahindra Shared 'Food For Thought' On Twitter And It's Winning Hearts)
The Chairman of Mahindra Group used the meme to hail local food. He wrote, “Kellogg's has been here for longer than a decade. So, this is dated but the meme is going around now.” Mahindra added, “And the sentiment endures. Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions'.”
Ever since the Tweet was posted, it has garnered 12.3K likes and many people have commented as well. Take a look:
Kellogg's has been here for longer than a decade. So this is dated but the meme is going around now. And the sentiment endures. Never underestimate the power of our local ‘champions.' pic.twitter.com/qnm64FyC4L— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 19, 2021
Mahindra's tweet has given rise to a discussion about food and business on the microblogging platform. A user was all praise for Indian recipes and wrote, "A new recipe can't just paradrop and take over like Hollywood movie."
Our recipes have evolved over 1000s of years. A new recipe can't just paradrop and take over like hollywood movie.— Amt Kaka (@AmtKaka) September 19, 2021
A foodie put up a list of Indian breakfast recipes and wrote that western recipes can never replace such a diverse taste.
????western breakfast here in India cannot replace parantha-plain&stuffed, poha, jalebi, mirchi vada, vada paav, matar kulcha, churma, chole-kulche, lassi, puri sabzi, chapati-sabzi-daal, curd rice, idli, upma, lemon rice, vada sambar, chapati-kebab, meethe chawal etc.— SanchitaRS (@SanchitaRS) September 19, 2021
Another user put up the photo of Kellogg's Rice Bubbles and wrote, "Kellogg's started selling murmure as well in the name of rice bubbles."
(Also Read: Hot Chai And Sooji Halwa Is What Is Giving Anand Mahindra A Taste Of India In New York)
????western breakfast here in India cannot replace parantha-plain&stuffed, poha, jalebi, mirchi vada, vada paav, matar kulcha, churma, chole-kulche, lassi, puri sabzi, chapati-sabzi-daal, curd rice, idli, upma, lemon rice, vada sambar, chapati-kebab, meethe chawal etc.— SanchitaRS (@SanchitaRS) September 19, 2021
Amidst all the fun digs at the cereal company, a user acknowledged that Kellogg's brought back healthy cereals to our breakfast tables.
However they did introduce the concept of cereal to indians . Which was a shift in bf habits .— Sunanda (@sunanda_inaaya) September 19, 2021
A user replied to Mahindra's tweet and pointed out how American fast-food company McDonald's also included India-based food on their menu.
Same happened with McD now they sell Tikki Burger and Paneer Wrap— vinayak (@vinayaknsingh) September 19, 2021
From tandoori pizzas to veg burgers, many foreign food companies have had to adapt to the tastes of Indians. A user brought the business perspective into the light. They wrote, "Choice of consumers forces change and India has a huge strength when it comes to consumption."
Fr tt matter, evn McD & Pizza Hut started smthg fr d 1st tym in India, veg burger etc.
Choice f consumers forces change & India has a huge strength wn it comes to consumption.
BTW its nt jst in food & beverages, we hv seen smthg similar in automobile as well during d last 30 yrs.— Ajay Kumar (@CaptAKJ) September 19, 2021
Another user noted that Kellogg's had fared well because of its business strategies to adapt to a diverse population of consumers. They wrote, "This post is a celebration of Kellogg's market strategy."
evolve their product mix as per d existing norms & be present everywhere, whether someone wants to eat upma, poha or cereal. Its d standard playbook of any brand in this domain & Kellogg's has done it successfully. In fact, this post is a celebration of Kellogg's market strategy— Raj Shetty (@reachrajshetty) September 19, 2021
Indian cuisine lovers seem to be having a feast over Anand Mahindra's tweet. After all, no food meme can go unnoticed on the internet.