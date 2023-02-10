Ananya Panday is one of the most popular newcomers in the Bollywood film industry. Ever since her debut movie 'Student Of The Year 2', the actress has won many hearts with her sense of style and confidence. Ananya has over 24.1 million followers on Instagram and frequently keeps them updated about her upcoming projects, lifestyle and foodie adventures. While she prefers to eat nutritious meals, she doesn't shy away from indulging in her favourite food every now and then. Recently, she was seen relishing a delicious sweet delight, and we are totally drooling!





Ananya Panday shared a sneak peek of her sweet indulgence on Instagram stories. In the boomerang, we can see her posing with a plate of apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream. "I know it's chocolate day but apple pie made with love counts too, right?" she captioned the picture. For the unversed, Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on February 9 during Valentine's Week. Take a look at her story below:

Looks delicious, right? If you too are craving apple pie after looking at Ananya's story, fret not. We have a recipe for apple pie with us too. So, if you want to try a dessert, Ananya-Panday style, then we suggest that you make this delicious apple pie at home and enjoy it. Take a look at the recipe below.

Apple Pie Recipe: How To Make Apple Pie

To begin with, preheat the oven to 220 degrees C. Spread the ready-made pie crust evenly using a rolling pin and press it down gently in a pie tin. Prick the pie crust using a fork (This ensures that the pie crust doesn't puff up in the oven).





In a bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar and regular sugar. (Keep some of the mixtures aside to cover the apples). Now, peel, core and cube the apples into 1-inch pieces and place them in a bowl. Toss the apples in the sugar mixture until thoroughly coated.





Place the coated apples in the prepared pie tin. Cover the apples with large clumps of the crumb mixture. Bake on the middle rack for around 45-50 minutes until the apples are al dente and the crumbs are nicely toasted. Once done, place on a cooling rack for at least an hour. Before serving, heat it again in an oven for 10-15 mins. Apple pie is ready!







For the complete recipe for apple pie, click here.







Try this delicious dessert at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.







