Weekdays are hectic for most of us. From household chores to office/college work, there's a lot that one needs to do. Due to busy lifestyles and hectic work life, we often skip our meals and eat in haste. That's why we all eagerly wait for the weekend to enjoy a delicious and luxurious meal without any work stress. Guess what? Ananya Panday did the same, as she recently treated herself to a South Indian feast that was nothing short of a lip-smacking weekend treat. Despite her busy schedule, Ananya took a break and sat down to enjoy this wonderful meal. Want to know what she ate? Check out the photos she shared:

In the picture of Ananya Panday's weekend treat, we can see a delicious schezwan cheese dosa. In the caption, she wrote, 'Nothing better than schezwan cheese dosa''. This story clearly shows her love for South Indian food. In the next story, we spotted her eating a plateful of South Indian-style Paneer Hungama. If you want to enjoy these treats at home, we have found the recipes for you. Here we bring you a delicious South Indian staple with a twist. Click here for the recipe. And for delicious South Indian-style paneer recipes, click here.

Ananya Panday is indeed one of the biggest foodies on Instagram. Be it some yummy French Toast or decadent payasam, a desi meal, or just a pizza, there are so many indulgences that the actress enjoys and we love watching all of them.





On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Here's wishing her all the best for her future projects and we hope to see more of her foodie side soon! Share your thoughts in the comments below.