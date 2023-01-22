Ananya Panday's latest gastronomic adventure is all things relatable. The actress, who will next feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2, took some time off from her busy schedule to take her taste buds on a sweet ride. Do you know what made its way to her plate? Let us give you a hint. It's a popular winter delicacy made with the goodness of seasonal carrots. Oh yes, we are talking about gajar ka halwa. Ananya has shared a picture of a bowl full of delectable gajar ka halwa. For the caption, she just wrote, “I (heart emoji) you,” and added a carrot emoji. Take a look.





Indeed, nothing beats the joy of digging in yummy halwas during this nippy winter season. Do you also like this delicious sweet treat? Well, apart from the quintessential winter dessert, here's a list of five drool-worthy halwas that you can enjoy with your family this season.

1. Sooji Halwa

This sweet treat needs no special introduction. Most of us have grown up eating sooji halwa with puri or chana, especially during festivals like Navratri. It's quick, easy to make and every bite of it is delicious. Make this at home and top it with some dry fruits. Click here for the recipe.

2. Moong Dal Ka Halwa

We all wait for the winter season to dive into mouth-watering moong dal ka halwa. Flavoured with cardamom and almonds, this delicacy is the perfect winter dessert you are looking for. Find the recipe here.

3. Doodhi Ka Halwa

This halwa is quite wholesome as it is prepared with bottle gourd, milk and dry fruits. It's also a good way to savour doodhi (bottle gourd). You must try this out even if you don't enjoy this vegetable, in general. We are sure you'll fall in love with the heavenly taste of this halwa. Recipe here.

4. Badam Ka Halwa

Usually, a quick desi dessert is all that you need after an elaborate meal. This epic halwa gets ready in just 10 minutes. For this, you have to blanch the almonds in hot water and peel off their skin. Blend them all into a coarse paste and roast it with ghee until golden brown. Find out the recipe here.

5. Pumpkin Halwa

If you are bored with the regular halwas, give yourself a break. Try out this unique pumpkin halwa for a delightful indulgence. To make this, all you need is pumpkin, cinnamon, water, sugar, butter, raisins, coconut and almonds. Click here for the recipe.











Which is your favourite halwa from the list above?