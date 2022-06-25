Anita Hassanandani's food trips are always a delight to see. She keeps her Instafam hooked with relatable food stories. And, we are simply in love with Anita's recent food diaries. We don't know about you but Anita loves to indulge in traditional foods. And, it includes prasad too. Yes, you heard it right. In Anita's latest Instagram update, we see her holding a lump of prasad in her palm. For the caption, she simply wrote, “Kada prasad be the yummiest.”





For Anita Hassanandani, food is an important part of celebrations. So, it was only obvious that she would include the best of treats during her birthday celebration. The actress cut not one or two but four decadent cakes on her special day. We could see a beautiful peacock-themed cake covered with white icing and embellished with golden glitter. Next in line was a dark chocolate cake with macaroons. The third cake was an indulgent chocolate delight that was tied with a golden ribbon. The last one, also a chocolate cake, has “Happy Birthday Kuki,” written on it.

When in Indoor, Anita Hassanandani grabbed eyeballs with her food extravaganza. The actress' food trail was drool-worthy, to say the least. She indulged in decadent Indori poha, which was topped with sev, chopped onions and a piece of lime. We also noticed Idli sambhar kept in a bowl. A mouth-watering jalebi and a sandwich were on the side. The delicious kachori topped with green chutney left us craving. The actress also indulged in a mouthwatering serving of gajar ka halwa. Doesn't it look like she really had a wholesome meal? She captioned the image, “Poha, Indore Yeh hui na baat”.





Anita Hassanandani's love for pizza is no more a secret. In fact, the actress gives us tough competition with her love for this Italian dish.





Anita Hassanandani's food diaries always serve us delicious stories.



