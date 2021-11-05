Actor Anita Hassanandani is a self-proclaimed foodie, and you needn't look beyond her Instagram bio for that. Her fan following of 6.5 million on Instagram often catch her sharing glimpses from her delicious food-filled days. Whether it's sumptuous Gujarati food or simply some Masala Makhana, we all could take notes from Anita Hassanandani's food diaries. However, do you know the one dish that the diva simply can't resist? None other than the Italian favourite - pizza! She took to Instagram Reels to share a video to openly confess her love for the baked delight. Take a look:

(Also Read: Anita Hassanandani's Weight Loss Journey Begins With Masala Makhana)





In the short clip, Anita Hassanandani can be seen seated next to a box of pizza. The audio in the background goes, "Ooops! I did it again," just as she enjoys a slice of the heavenly treat. "Pizza mein jo nasha hai daaru mein kahan," wrote the actress in her post. The video has received 2.6 million views and 145k likes.





This is not the only foodie post that we have seen on Anita Hassanandani's timeline. Recently, she took a vacation with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv. The trio enjoyed their time in Maldives, swimming and enjoying a delicious breakfast on the side. We could spot coconut water, fresh fruits and croissants in the floating breakfast platter that came with a stunning view. Take a look:

On the work front, Anita Hassanandani has been seen in multiple television shows including 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein', 'Naagin', and 'Kkavyanjali'.