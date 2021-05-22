Anita Hassanandani just revealed to her followers that she is set to start her diet routine. In her Instagram Stories, the actress said that she was not on a diet till now and has decided to cut off junk food. In the clip, the new mother said that she will eat everything that helps her with lactation but steer away from any kind of unhealthy food. Anita started Day 1 of her diet plan with a handful of homemade masala makhanas, which is a healthy snack option for all those wanting to lose weight.





The crunchy makhanas, also called as fox nuts, are high in nutrition. They are low in cholesterol, fat, sodium and calories, making them the ideal snack to satiate those in-between meal hunger pangs. They are a good source of iron and are also gluten-free.





Keeping these benefits in mind, you can prepare some easy recipes with makhana. If you are in the mood for mushrooms and makhanas laden with the richness of milk, cheese, butter and cream, try making creamy makhana and mushroom.

Then you can also make flavoured makhanas. You just have to roast them in a tiny amount of ghee and sprinkle some chaat masala. The makhana bowl can be made more nutrient-filled by adding peanuts or cashew nuts. Click here for more makhana recipes for weight loss.





Now you can also savour these scrumptious bits even when not on a weight loss journey. If you have a sweet tooth, you can try makhana kheer. It is one of those food items that is eaten during the fasting period of Navratri. Made from phool makhana (popped lotus seed), it is an ideal dish to satiate your cravings after you've broken your fast. This dessert is made with makhana, cashew nuts, milk, sugar, ghee and lots of desired dry fruits.





You can also stock some tasty makhana chivda or namkeen as an evening snack. There is nothing like sipping tea along with spicy makhana, which has ingredients like almonds, cashews, peanuts, raisins, black pepper and chillies.





However, treat makhanas like a mid-meal snacks or as addition in desserts like kheer. Don't treat it as an entire meal. If you want to lose weight in a healthy way, never skip your meals.