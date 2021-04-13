The best part of summer has to be the juicy, rich mangoes. A favourite across households, we are not surprised that even our celebrities are digging into the fruit unabashedly. The latest on the list is Ankita Konwar who was seen gorging on some yummy mangoes in her latest Instagram post. The 29-year-old looks visibly happy enjoying the fruit. Along with the cute picture, she wrote, "It's the season to get your hands dirty and mouth watery #mangoseason #mondaysundayeveryday." Ankita, who is married to model-actor Milind Soman, received a lot of love for the picture. Take a look:

Many followers dropped heart emojis and seconded Ankita Konwar's love for the king of fruits. One user wrote, "They look delicious."

Milind Soman, too, had uploaded photos of his fruit bowls on Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Sharing a snap of a bowl of ripe papayas, the actor wrote, "Good morning." He followed it up with a still of some watermelon and captioned it "melon time".

On Holi, Milind Soman had said that the couple celebrated the festival by eating the first mangoes of the season. "I ate six mangoes and they were delicious. Hail Alphonso!!!" he wrote in his post. Take a look:

Well, Ankita and Milind are not the only ones who are enjoying the mango season. Twinkle Khanna even wrote a heartfelt note about what mangoes meant to her. Explaining that the fruit evoked a sense of sweet nostalgia for the 47-year-old, she wrote, "A childhood wrapped up in mangoes. From the fresh Kairi sliced and sprinkled with salt and chilli to the abundance of its wondrous, tangy yellow pulp. A memory of tart flavours followed by a gulp of water, the aftertaste as fresh as spring water." She added that her daughter, Nitara too, shared her love for the fruit. Take a look:

The summer fruit is a rich source of nutrients and fibre. It also contains vitamin C, vitamin B6 and vitamin A, in addition to essential nutrients like folate, protein, potassium, magnesium and more. Known for their irresistible taste, mangoes may also help improve symptoms of PCOS and thyroid imbalance, as well as regulate blood pressure. Experts say that the vitamins in the fruit have proven to be good for the skin.