Anne Hathaway is known to love desserts. The actress has confessed to having a serious sweet tooth on various occasions. During her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Anne revealed that she has been putting in the hours to perfect her dessert game - 10,000 hours to be exact. She said, "I am not an innately confident person, so please understand how significant it is when I say I crush ordering dessert," adding, "So, you know how they say you have to put in 10,000 hours to master something. I have blown past that. I have put so many hours at dessert."





Anne recalled an incident as a testament to her dessert prowess. The actress narrated, "Recently, I was at a dinner party and I was sitting next to a woman. We were having a great time talking as the desserts were brought out. There was a cake with some gelato on top, and it was set in a sauce. She looked at it and said, 'Do you think it's caramel or apple?' I stared at it and I said, 'Pear'. I was right. It was a pear sauce."







This is not the first time Anne Hathaway has bragged about her dessert ordering skills. Earlier, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress was heard saying she's really good at ordering dessert. The host asked her to clarify, wondering aloud if she ever feels envious of the dessert her friend had ordered. "No, I order both," Anne said with a straight face. She added, "Dessert is not the time to say no... And I believe in combining. Don't be greedy, but you have to have a plan. Here's the thing, everybody really does want to have a bite of most of it." Anne also shared her go-to tip for avoiding subpar desserts: "I love dessert! One of the things I've noticed is that if a restaurant does not have good bread, don't bother with the cake. Life truth," she said.





Before this, Anne Hathaway's genius cupcake hack went viral on social media. On The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress revealed that she had shared this trick at a friend's party during the Omicron wave. "We couldn't have a cake, so we did cupcakes ... I did this thing, and it stopped the party," she said. Anne's clever hack included slicing a cupcake in half, flipping the top half over to create a "sandwich" with the frosting in the middle, and voila - a mess-free dessert experience. "And then you have a sandwich, and you don't get frosting up your nose," she pointed out.





We love Anne Hathaway's dessert hacks, don't you?





