Do you find desserts hard to resist? Do you often end up ordering more than one dessert at the end of your meal? Are you quite particular about where you get your sweet fix from? If yes, you'll be interested to know about Anne Hathaway's dessert rules. The star recently appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show and provided a fascinating insight into her love for sweet treats. In a now-viral clip from the show, Anne Hathway is heard saying she's really good at ordering dessert. Host Kelly Clarkson asks her to clarify, wondering aloud if she ever feels envious of the dessert her friend has ordered. "No, I order both," Anne replies, with a straight face. She adds, "Dessert is not the time to say no... And I believe in combining. Don't be greedy, but you have to have a plan. Here's the thing, everybody really does want to have a bite of most of it."





She also shared a tried-and-tested 'mantra' for recognising which places are likely to have bad desserts. Anne explains, "I love dessert! One of the things I've noticed is that if a restaurant does not have good bread, don't bother with the cake. Life truth." The audience bursts into applause at these words. Watch the complete video below:







The Instagram reel has clocked millions of views and won many hearts online. Several users applauded Anne Hathway in the comments. Check out some of the reactions below:





"'Dessert is not the time to say no'. Getting a sign made up with those words."





"I like those conclusions."





"I'm all about dessert so I totally get this!!!"





"Dessert is not the time to say no... words to live by."





"That is so true about the bread and cake."





"Anne is the person who said to take the bottom of the cupcake off, put it on the frosting end and eat the whole thing like a sandwich. Clearly, she's a dessert genius."





"Wow!! That's an excellent insight! And she's right! I used to work at a bakery. Our bread was as famous as our cake!"





"As a former restaurant pastry chef (and current bakery owner), I would always tell my team that we're the guests' first impression and last impression of the restaurant so we must nail it. So @annehathaway is absolutely right, if the bread isn't good then the desserts won't be either."





"Clearly no longer a princess in training. That is some queen-level advice."





In the viral clip, Kelly Clarkson compared Anne's bread-cake tip to how bad chips and salsa at a Tex-Mex restaurant can indicate that the rest of the meal will be disappointing. Many Instagram users agreed with this rule too.





