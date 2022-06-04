Anushka Sharma's foodie side is back to the forefront. The actress often shows us her love for food through her social media updates. Her recent indulgence is something that will leave you drooling. If you have a sweet tooth, you can relate to Anushka's treat. Her weekend started on a delicious note as she dived into a plate of cake slices. A photo that she shared on Instagram Stories shows an array of cakes of different kinds. And, we are already craving them. One cake has a cream layer in between. Two other cake slices are decorated with yellow cream on the top: one in a rosette style, the other in a wavy pattern. There's a chocolate cake with thick crunchy walnut topping. We also notice a cake with a white chocolate layer decorated with chocolate sauce. Two small slices of plain choco-laden cakes are also on the platter. Don't miss the plain chocolate ball and a chocolate ball garnished with nuts and seeds.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

We are sure Anushka Sharma's chocolaty weekend treat has sent you craving. Well, you don't need to worry. You too can enjoy chocolate desserts of several types in your home. Here are some easy recipes that can help you whip up delectable chocolate dishes. From cakes to mousse, here's a list of suggestions for you:

This is an easy and quick recipe that requires few ingredients. You'll need an egg, oil, milk, cocoa powder, sugar and vanilla essence for this recipe.

This is a super easy recipe that requires only four ingredients: avocados, honey, milk and cocoa powder. Blend the ingredients for a thick and smooth consistency and enjoy this creamy delight.

If you prefer eggless desserts, this chocolate cake will win your heart. This recipe uses yoghurt or dahi along with flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, milk and vanilla essence.

You can create delicious chocolate fudge in your microwave in a matter of a few minutes. All you need is chocolate chips, condensed milk, butter and chopped walnuts.

For a flourless cake, this recipe is your choice. For this dish, you will need only three ingredients that are readily available in the kitchen: banana, cocoa powder and peanut butter.