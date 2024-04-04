Actor Anya Taylor-Joy has shared glimpses from her secret wedding to her best friend and musician Malcolm McRae on her Instagram handle. The two got married on April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. Amongst the dreamy wedding pictures, what caught our attention was the one-of-its-kind wedding cake. It was not the traditional tiered-white wedding cake as seen at most weddings. The couple chose heart-shaped wedding cakes. Cute, right? Maybe not that cute when you see the hearts looked realistic and "anatomically correct". There was also a blood-lookalike sauce (could be strawberry or raspberry) under the hearts.

Anya also shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which the couple can be seen crossing arms with each other and taking the first bite of their cakes. Take a look at the couple eating their realistic heart-shaped cakes:

Anya also shared a picture of the cakes, along with other wedding pictures in an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote, "Two years ago, on April Fools', I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) anniversary, my love...you're the coolest." Describing the cakes, she added, "N.B. yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat."







According to People Magazine, Anya and Malcolm first met at the March 2021 premiere of the Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit'. Following the first secret wedding, the couple also planned a second wedding in October 2023. The grand second wedding celebration was held at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice.

