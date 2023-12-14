Whether you are the bride, groom, or any close family member of someone who is getting married, food is an integral element of any wedding menu. Decorations might leave the guests in awe, and the bridal entry music can make them emotional, but one thing all guests will not stop talking about is the amazing food they had at your wedding. Since it can be overwhelming to plan the perfect wedding menu along with so many other wedding decisions, we have handpicked some interesting snack ideas that will be loved by everyone.

Here Are 6 Wedding Snack Ideas Will Have Your Guests Guests Saying 'I'm Obsessed':

1. Liquid Nitrogen Smoke Popcorn

Popcorn is an interesting wedding snack option. Photo Credit: istock

This is a very cool snack that all your guests will love. The popcorn is served in a closed box, and as soon as you open it, smoke rises all around the snack. Guests enjoy eating it and pretending to have 'dragon breath' as smoke still comes out of their mouths.

2. Momos Counter

Momos are a must to include in your wedding menu. Photo Credit: istock

Everybody loves momos. You can offer a variety of vegetarian fillings such as paneer, cheese, veggies, and soya. Make sure you have the mayonnaise and chilli sauce to serve the momos with. You can also opt for Dim sum, which is served in a round bamboo box and looks more fancy.





Also Read: How To Make Whole Wheat Chicken Momos For A Healthy Weekend Indulgence; Recipe Inside

3. Sushi Station

A sushi bar will be an incredible addition to your wedding menu. Photo Credit: istock

An interesting new snack station explored at weddings and other functions is the Sushi Station. It broadens the range of cuisines you offer, instead of limiting it to just Indian snacks. If you are keeping a vegetarian wedding menu, choose filling options like avocados, carrots, and tofu.

4. Wood-Fired Pizza

Woodfire pizza is a fun take on preparing pizza to make it more delicious. Photo Credit: istock

Wood-fired pizzas are freshly prepared and are cooked in brick ovens instead of gas or electric ovens. They also have a smoky flavour that may not be there in pizzas prepared from other styles. However, cooking these might take longer, so make sure you have the right oven and staff to not leave the guests waiting.





Also Read: How To Make Classic Chicken Pizza At Home In 30 Minutes

5. Cigar Rolls

Cigar rolls are fancy and delicious, perfect for a wedding. Photo Credit: istock

Delicious and crispy Cigar Rolls have replaced the classic Spring Rolls. What makes these stand out is the unique way of serving them in a shot glass with sweet chilly sauce. These are also thinner and crispier compared to Spring Rolls, which may get soggy easily.

6. Maggi Point

Serve this at night to make the guests happy after all other snacks are finished. Photo Credit: istock

This station can be made live exclusively during the time for pheras, especially for winter weddings. When it gets cold late at night, the shivering guests will go gaga after eating their favourite comfort food - Maggi. Pair it with hot coffee, and you will find the happiest guests around.





Add all these items together and get the perfect snacks for your wedding menu or any other pre-wedding function.