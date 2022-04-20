Food presentation is one area that has undergone rapid transformation in the recent past. Thanks to ever-expanding social media, chefs and culinary experts are focussing on making every dish visually appealing and worthy of the 'gram. Painstaking detail and wonderful presentation make each dish no less than an artwork. But can you imagine if someone created an entire artwork using food as their canvas? A Japanese artist is trending online due to her unique art created on toast! Believe it or not, the artist uses slices of bread as her canvas to create some truly stunning artworks. Take a look:

Known as @sasamana1204 on Instagram, Japanese artist Manami Sasaki has amassed 50k followers already for her amazing creations. From Frida Kahlo to picturesque landscapes, cartoons to Japanese ladies - Sasaki paints it all on bread. The artist uses delicately cut fruits and vegetables to top up her toasts and make them not just aesthetically appealing, but also taste delicious.





Each piece takes the artist approximately three hours from start to finish. The stylish artworks that she creates have garnered much praise from users on the internet. Instagram users love the delicate and beautiful creations made using toast as a canvas.

In an interview with Vogue, Sasaki revealed that this toast art had emerged during the time of the lockdown period due to Coronavirus. Work from homemade her lethargic and cut back hours of commute, thus prompting her to try something new with the additional time. "I wanted to get up early in the morning and create a morning routine that would excite me. That's when I started the toast art for breakfast," she said in the interview. Further, she had eaten bread since the day she was born and this was the perfect medium for her art.





What did you think of this Japanese artist's amazing creations of art on toast? Tell us in the comments below.