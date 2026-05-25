Ashish Vidyarthi is a true-blue foodie, and his social media family know it well. From hidden street food gems to iconic restaurants, the actor often takes his social media family along on his food adventures. Whether he is trying local delicacies during his travels or enjoying comfort food in a new city, the veteran actor's videos are always packed with honest reactions, fun conversations and delicious food.





In his latest Instagram entry, Ashish Vidyarthi shared his Delhi chaat experience from his latest visit to Prince Chaat, an eatery since 1965 in Greater Kailash market. He started his chaat feast with papdi chaat and clearly loved every bite of it. From there, he moved on to palak patta chaat. Sharing his thoughts on the dish, the actor mentioned that the palak was crisp while the chutney and dahi were complete gamechangers. His expressions in the video made it pretty obvious that he was thoroughly enjoying the flavours.





The foodie trail continued with aloo tikki chaat, another dish that won the actor over. But Ashish Vidyarthi was far from done. He then dug into ram laddu, which was topped with grated radish and mint sauce. The simple yet flavour-packed street-style dish seemed to be another hit on his plate.

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What also stood out in the video was how warmly the star interacted with fellow foodies at the eatery. He was seen chatting with other visitors and even asking them how often they come to the place to enjoy chaat. The fun and easy-going vibe added to the charm of the entire video.

And just when it felt like the food journey could not get any more interesting, Ashish Vidyarthi tried something completely unexpected – avocado golgappe. Yes, you read that right. The unique twist on the classic street food instantly caught attention. While the actor did not need many words to describe it, his expressions said it all. Safe to say, the experimental dish left quite an impression on him.





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From crispy chaats to unique golgappas, Ashish Vidyarthi's latest Delhi food stop looked like a complete treat for every chaat lover out there.

