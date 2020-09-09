Akshay Kumar's Small Birthday Celebration Had A Big Cake; Twinkle Khanna Shared Pics

Akshay Kumar celebrated birthday with Twinkle Khanna in Scotland.

Highlights Akshay Kumar celebrated his 53rd birthday in Scotland.

Wife Twinkle Khanna shared pictures from the birthday celebration.

Akshay Kumar's birthday cake is too decadant to miss.

While most of us are celebrating our birthdays this year in the confinement of our home with close family and friends only, Akshay Kumar had to celebrate his birthday on the sets! Yes, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom' in Scotland but that didn't stop him from having a 'small celebration' on his birthday with wife Twinkle Khanna. "A small celebration for the big boy's birthday," wrote Twinkle Khanna on her Instagram post posing with the birthday boy and a huge drool-worthy cake. Take a look:





The chocolate cake smeared with dark chocolate ganache topped with white chocolate and dark chocolate adornments, is a pure delight to look at. Twinkle Khanna posted a heart-warming picture with Akshay Kumar and the cake, and another picture showing a cute greeting card, seemingly made by daughter Notary. Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday may be small but must be big on love!





Akshay Kumar's co-actors from the cast of 'Bell Bottom' also wished him. Huma Qureshi wrote on her post - "Thank you for the memories!! Team #Bellbottom wishes you Happy Birthday sir @akshaykumar !!"





In another post revealing the first look of the film, Hume wrote - "You Inspire @akshaykumar. Thank you sir for being the best co-star ever ! The most hardworking patient smiling positive laughing human being I know .. #happybirthday #best."





Akshay Kumar apparently has his hands full this year with a few projects lined up. Apart from the much-awaited film 'Bell Bottom', he would be seen in an episode of the popular wildlife show 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls', which will be aired on Discovery channel on September 14.









