Selfies have become a part and parcel of our social media existence. But what is the right way to click a selfie with someone when they are in the middle of eating? Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha shed some light on this. The actors recently let us into their foodie side with a hilarious video about selfie etiquettes. Nushrratt was in the process of eating some delicious tomato rice, enjoying the dish with her hands. When Akshay Kumar asked her to take a selfie, she quickly cleaned her hands and picked up a fork to pose for the selfie! Take a look at the funny video here:

The video was shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha on Instagram Reels, where it received nearly 1 million views and 150k likes in a short span of time. Akshay Kumar too reposted the same on his stories. Interestingly, the duo will be teaming up with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty for an entertainer flick titled 'Selfiee'.





They titled the video 'Selfie Etiquettes' and the hilarious video indeed made people relate. The idea of posing for the camera with our favourite food also struck a chord with foodies online. Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha's selfie got us thinking - would we prefer to eat with our hands or with a spoon? The answer is clear in Nushrratt's caption, "Instagram vs Reality. Be who you wish to be."





We would love to see more snippets from Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha's foodie sojourns! What did you think of the video shared by the actors? Do you prefer eating with your hands or with a spoon or fork? Tell us in the comments below.