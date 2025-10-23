At IIT Kanpur, even breakfast seems to require analytical skills. A visiting IIT Delhi student recently shared a video from the Kanpur campus that shows what he jokingly calls an "aptitude test" at the hostel mess, and it is as amusing as it is confusing. In the viral clip, the student explains that diners at the mess are given a choice between boiled eggs, bananas, and a glass of milk, but the catch lies in the fine print. The mess in-charge clarifies that one can choose either two boiled eggs, four bananas, or one glass of milk. Trying to mix and match is where the real challenge begins.





The video then cuts to three students at a table, each attempting to crack the breakfast code. One opts for two bananas and one boiled egg, another goes for two boiled eggs, while the third picks a 200 ml glass of milk - but loses out on the other options. The students laugh over the "logic" as if solving a mock question paper before a meal.





The clip also highlights another mess rule: peanut butter is available only if you take bread, and if you pick paratha, you cannot get bread on the side.

The post was captioned, "Kasam se multiple choice questions ki yaad aa jati hai." (I swear this reminds me of multiple choice questions in exams.)

The video has quickly gained traction on Instagram, racking up over 800,000 views, with viewers amused by the quirky "food selection logic."





The comments section turned into a maths classroom of its own. One user broke down the formula: "1 anda = 2 kela; and 2 anda = 4 kela = 1 glass doodh. Value of peanut butter still unknown."





Another wrote, "Peak decision pressure." A third added, "Critical thinking reasoning." One comment summed it up perfectly: "It feels like a mock test to get your meal."

Whether it is mock tests or mess food, IIT students clearly never miss a chance to apply logic - even to breakfast.