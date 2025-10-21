Poha has long been India's comfort breakfast - the one dish that somehow feels right for every mood. Originating from Maharashtra, this humble mix of flattened rice, peanuts, and curry leaves has quietly travelled across the country, finding a home in every kitchen. Whether it is Kanda Poha in Mumbai or Indori Poha with sev, there is something deeply comforting about it. It is light, filling, and ridiculously easy to make - the kind of dish that saves you on busy mornings when cooking feels like a stretch. If you have been repeating the same old recipe every day, here are some quick and flavourful poha recipes that can be made in just 10 minutes.





Why Poha Is A Breakfast Favourite

Poha is more than just an easy breakfast fix - it is light on the stomach, easy to digest, and high in fibre, which helps keep you full for longer. It is also naturally gluten-free, making it a smart choice for many diets.

Low in calories but rich in texture and taste, poha keeps your energy steady through the morning. And because it adapts well to whatever ingredients you have at home - from corn to paneer - it never feels repetitive.





If you have been wondering how to make your poha more exciting, these quick recipes are your answer.





Tips To Make Perfect Poha Every Time

A few simple steps can make all the difference:

Rinse the poha gently and drain it well, preventing it from turning mushy.

Let it rest for a few minutes to fluff up before cooking.

Always sauté the spices, curry leaves, and vegetables first, then add the soaked poha to let it absorb all the flavours.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of coriander for that final fresh note.

Now that you know the basics, let us get to the recipes.

Here Are 6 Poha Recipes You Can Make In 10 Minutes For A Quick Breakfast:

1. Oatmeal And Dry Fruits Poha

A wholesome twist to your everyday breakfast. This recipe brings together oats, flattened rice, crunchy nuts, and kabuli chana with aromatic spices. It is both healthy and flavourful, keeping you full for hours without feeling heavy.





2. Vegetable Poha

Packed with the goodness of colourful vegetables, this version is a bright, cheerful start to the day. The crunch of peanuts, the freshness of lemon, and the gentle spice make it a balanced meal. Serve it hot and fresh, straight off the pan.





Photo Credit: iStock

3. Kolache Pohe (Konkani-Style Poha)

Konkani-style poha stands out for its sweet-and-sour flavour, light texture, and quick prep time. It is ideal for mornings when you need something simple yet satisfying. The best part? It takes just a few minutes to make.





4. Corn Poha

A slight twist on the traditional recipe, this one adds corn, onions, and tomatoes to the mix. The sweetness of the corn balances the spices perfectly, creating a breakfast that is as colourful as it is tasty.





5. Aloo Poha

The classic that needs no introduction. Fluffy poha, soft boiled potatoes, and roasted peanuts come together in a warm, homely mix of flavours. It is the kind of breakfast that feels nostalgic yet never gets old.





6. Paneer Poha

Protein-rich and delicious, this variation adds cubes of paneer to your usual poha base. Tossed with mild spices and lemon juice, it is both healthy and filling. You can also add a few vegetables for a colourful upgrade.





Different Types Of Poha Across India

Kanda Poha (Maharashtra)

The classic version made with onions, peanuts, and curry leaves - simple, aromatic, and the gold standard of breakfast comfort.

Indori Poha (Madhya Pradesh)

Light and fluffy, topped with sev, pomegranate seeds, and a hint of sugar. A sweet-and-savoury combination that defines Indore's street breakfast culture.

North Indian Poha

Spicier and more robust in flavour, this style often adds green chillies, coriander, and lemon for a zesty twist.

Bengali Poha (Chirer Pulao)

A sweeter variation made with jaggery, coconut, and dry fruits - a festive favourite across Bengali homes.





Each version reflects the region it comes from, proving that poha is much more than just breakfast - it is a slice of India's food identity.

Why Poha Deserves A Spot In Your Breakfast Routine

Quick to make, endlessly versatile, and loved across generations - poha is that rare breakfast that fits every lifestyle. Whether you want something light or nourishing, plain or creative, it adapts easily.

Save these recipes for days when you need breakfast to be comforting yet effortless. Because with poha, it never takes more than ten minutes to start the day right.