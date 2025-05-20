A primary school teacher has gone viral on social media for her creative and food-filled teaching method. In a TikTok video with over 54.5 million views, Kayleigh Sloan makes a peanut butter and jelly sandwich by following instructions written by her students in their worksheets. What follows is a series of messy attempts, lots of laughter, and a powerful lesson in writing.





The teacher brings a loaf of bread and two jars of peanut butter and jelly to the classroom to follow the children's steps word-for-word. The aim is to teach her students the importance of "adding detail to our writing."





The video begins with the teacher saying, "I'm going to read some of your responses on how to make a PB&J, and then I am going to copy exactly what your writing says."

"So, the first one says, 'You get bread, you get peanut butter, and you get jelly,'" the teacher says while holding all the items in her arms. She asks, "Did I make it?" and the children respond in unison, "No!"





"Put the bread flat," she reads from another response and presses the entire bread loaf flat. "Spread jelly and jam on the bread," she reads and uses her hand to scoop out jelly and smear it on the bread, which is still in its plastic. The children can be heard screaming and laughing. "Spread peanut butter on the other side," she continues, turning the jelly-covered loaf and spreading peanut butter with her hand. "Ewwwwww," the kids say.





The last set of instructions takes it even further. "First, you must put on the jelly. Then, you must put on peanut butter," she reads, proceeding to smear both jelly and peanut butter all over her arms. The students scream and laugh louder, yelling, "Nooooooo," at the mess.





The teacher then has the class redo the assignment, this time asking them to write the steps with clear and specific instructions. In the end, they succeed in making a proper sandwich.





"My all-time favourite lesson to teach," read the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video below:







The clip has also gone viral on Instagram. This is how users are reacting:





"This warms my heart! My third-grade teacher did this with us back when I was a kid, and I still remember that lesson today at 28 years old," an Instagram user commented.





Another user wrote, "This is great, Kayleigh! Your students won't ever forget this lesson!"





One viewer exclaimed, "This is the best lesson I've ever seen!" Another said, "I can't stop watching this!"





A user praised the teacher, saying, "The video just shows how much you love what you are doing and that you care about the kids and their future."