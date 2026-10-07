The aroma of coffee fills the air near a 40-year-old shop in Besant Nagar, Chennai. Kumaran Coffee Company, a familiar name in the area, offers a unique experience to javaphiles.





Instead of picking up a ready made coffee packet, customers watch the beans getting grounded in front of them. The process gives people a closer look at how their coffee is prepared.





The store has stayed connected with generations of coffee aficionados by keeping the traditional flavour intact.

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Saravanan, the current owner of Kumaran Coffee Company, said the business was started by his father in 1982 and it has been more than 45 years now. They get their coffee beans from Kushalnagar, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan. The beans are then processed and sold from the shop.





The company also gets chicory from Jamnagar in Gujarat. The plant is added to make the coffee stronger. The shop recommends that the 10% chicory they add gives the coffee a stronger taste while keeping its flavour.





“We start roasting every day around 10 in the morning. The roasting work gets completed within two hours. So, we use those freshly roasted beans until the same night. The coffee is always fresh and tastes really good. We can definitely satisfy you with the taste of our coffee,” Saravanan added.

Those planning to purchase coffee from Kumaran Coffee Company can visit their shop at Vannandurai Junction in Basavanagudi, on the road from Adyar Depot towards the church.





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Customers can buy freshly prepared coffee directly from the store. The shop also has same-day delivery for those who place an order.