It's 40 degrees outside. The sun is unforgiving, your ceiling fan is doing its best, and the last thing you want is a steaming cup of chai, or even a hot coffee. But the caffeine craving? That doesn't pause for summer. If you've been white-knuckling through the heat just to get your daily coffee fix, this one's for you. Cold coffee in India has come a long way from that one-note café-style blended drink we all grew up with. Today, there's a whole world of cold coffee options, some familiar, some wildly unexpected, and the best part is that most of them are dead easy to make at home. Here are six brilliant ways to drink your coffee cold this season, with full recipes so you can get started right away.

Here Are 6 Ways You Can Have Your Cod Coffee

1. The Classic Iced Coffee

Let's start with the basics, but let's do them properly. Most people make the mistake of pouring hot coffee straight over ice. What you get is a watery, diluted mess. The trick is to start cold.





The key insight here is simple: as ice melts, it dilutes the coffee, which can make it taste watery, so for great-tasting iced coffee, you should start with cold or room temperature coffee, not hot coffee poured straight over ice.

There's another genius hack worth knowing: make coffee ice cubes. Brew a pot, let it cool, pour it into an ice tray and freeze. Use those cubes in your iced coffee, and you get double the coffee flavour with zero dilution.





Recipe: Classic Iced Coffee





What you need (serves 1):

1 cup of strong brewed coffee, cooled to room temperature

A large glass full of ice

3 to 4 tablespoons of milk (full-fat, oat, or almond, your call)

Sugar or simple syrup to taste

How to make it: Fill your tallest glass with ice cubes. Pour the cooled coffee over the ice. Add milk and stir. Sweeten with sugar, though if you want it to mix better, make a quick, simple syrup by dissolving equal parts sugar and warm water, then letting it cool. Stir everything together and drink immediately.





Pro tip: Brew your coffee a little stronger than usual since the ice and milk will tone it down. A ratio of 2 heaped teaspoons of coffee powder per cup of water works well.





Also Read: Which Is The Oldest Dessert Of India?

2. Cold Brew

Cold brew has become something of a cult drink, and for good reason. Unlike regular iced coffee, cold brew is never heated at all. Coffee grounds steep slowly in cold water for 12 to 24 hours, and what you get is something with a richer, smoother, less acidic flavour that is genuinely different from anything brewed with hot water.





Cold brew is made by steeping ground coffee in cold water for 12 to 24 hours, then straining the coffee grounds out, and it has a richer, smoother flavour than brewed hot coffee.





The result is a concentrate that you can dilute with water or milk, sweeten to taste, and drink over ice. It keeps in the fridge for up to two weeks, which makes it the perfect make-ahead summer drink.





Recipe: Homemade Cold Brew





What you need (makes about 4 servings):

100g coarsely ground coffee (a medium to dark roast works beautifully)

700ml cold water

A large jar or jug

A fine mesh strainer or muslin cloth

How to make it: Add the coffee grounds to your jar. Pour cold water over the grounds and give it a gentle stir to make sure everything is saturated. Cover and refrigerate for 12 to 18 hours. Strain through the muslin cloth into a clean jar — take your time here, don't squeeze the cloth or you'll get a bitter brew. What's left is your cold brew concentrate. To serve, pour over ice and dilute with equal parts water or milk. Sweeten if you like.





You can also make coffee ice cubes to prevent your drink from getting diluted. Simply pour cold or room temperature coffee into an ice cube tray and freeze.

3. Mocha Frappe

This one is the Indian crowd-pleaser. Thick, chocolatey, creamy, and cold, the mocha frappe is what most of us order at coffee chains and then quietly wish we hadn't spent ₹350 on. Here's the thing: you can make an equally good one at home in about five minutes.





Recipe: Mocha Frappe





What you need (serves 1 to 2):

2 shots of strong brewed coffee or espresso, cooled

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons sugar (or to taste)

150ml full-fat milk

A big handful of ice cubes

Whipped cream, to top

Chocolate shavings or cocoa powder, to garnish

How to make it: Add the cooled coffee, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and ice to a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy — about 30 to 45 seconds on high. Pour into a glass. Top generously with whipped cream. Finish with a dusting of cocoa powder or a few chocolate shavings. Drink immediately while it's still cold and thick.





You can also top your iced coffee with whipped cream or foam — whip heavy cream until soft peaks form or use a milk frother to foam milk, then gently spoon it on top of the iced coffee, and sprinkle with cocoa powder, cinnamon, or chocolate shavings for an extra touch.





For a richer version, swap regular milk for coconut milk. It sounds unusual, but it works brilliantly with chocolate.





Also Read: Gelatine vs Agar Agar: What's The Difference And How To Pick The Right One For Your Recipe

4. Cold Brew with Orange

This one tends to raise eyebrows until people actually try it. Coffee and orange sounds like a mistake, but citrus and coffee have been paired in the speciality coffee world for years. The brightness of orange cuts through the bitterness of the coffee, and the result is something surprisingly refreshing, almost like a grown-up version of a fruit drink.





Recipe: Cold Brew Orange Coffee





What you need (serves 1):

120ml cold brew coffee concentrate (see recipe above)

Juice of half a large orange (about 60ml, freshly squeezed)

1 teaspoon honey or simple syrup

A few strips of orange zest

Ice cubes

How to make it: Fill a glass with ice. Pour the cold brew concentrate over the ice. Add the freshly squeezed orange juice and honey. Stir gently. Garnish with a strip or two of orange zest, which releases the essential oils when you twist it slightly over the glass. Sip slowly and let it surprise you.





A note on the orange: use fresh juice, not a packaged drink. The sweetness and preservatives in packaged juice will throw off the balance completely. Mosambi (sweet lime) also works well here as an alternative, and is easy to find in most Indian markets throughout summer.





If you prefer it a touch sweeter, add an extra drizzle of honey. If you want a sharper, more tart drink, squeeze in a few extra drops of orange.

5. Espresso Tonic

If you haven't tried espresso tonic yet, this summer is your moment. It's one of the most visually stunning cold coffee drinks; the espresso poured over fizzy tonic water creates a beautiful layered effect, and the taste is genuinely unlike anything else in the cold coffee world. Bitter, slightly sweet, aromatic, and effervescent all at once.





The drink originated in Scandinavian speciality coffee shops and has since become a global café staple. It works because the quinine in tonic water has a complementary bitterness that bounces off the espresso, while the carbonation lifts the whole thing.





Recipe: Espresso Tonic





What you need (serves 1):

2 shots of espresso (about 60ml), freshly pulled and cooled for 5 minutes

120ml chilled tonic water (regular tonic, not diet — the quinine needs to be present)

Ice cubes

A slice of orange or a strip of lemon zest, to garnish (optional but recommended)

How to make it: Fill a tall glass with ice cubes. Pour the tonic water in first and let it settle. Now slowly pour the cooled espresso over a spoon held just above the surface of the tonic water. This creates a distinct two-layer effect before you stir. Garnish with your orange slice or lemon zest. Stir gently just before drinking.





A few things to keep in mind: the espresso should not be scalding hot when you add it, or it will flatten the tonic water's fizz. Let it sit for about 5 minutes after pulling the shot. Also, use a good quality tonic water, brands like Schweppes or Sepoy & Co (widely available in India now) work well.





For a flavoured variation, add a splash of orange juice before the espresso. The citrus plays beautifully against both the coffee and the tonic.

6. Iced Almond or Oat Milk Latte

For those who find full-cream cold coffees too heavy in the heat, or for anyone avoiding dairy, an iced latte with plant-based milk is a game-changer. Almond milk has a naturally nutty, slightly sweet flavour that pairs beautifully with espresso. Oat milk is creamier and more neutral, making it closer to a dairy latte in texture.





Almond milk offers a nutty flavour and creamy texture, making it a great choice for adding a subtle, sweet note to your iced coffee, while oat milk imparts a rich and velvety texture with a mild, oat-like sweetness, creating a smooth and well-balanced iced coffee experience.





Both are now fairly easy to find in Indian supermarkets and online grocery platforms. Brands like Epigamia, Raw Pressery, and Goodmylk have made plant milks much more accessible than they were even two years ago.





Recipe: Iced Almond Milk Latte





What you need (serves 1):

2 shots of espresso or 80ml very strong brewed coffee, cooled

150ml unsweetened almond milk (chilled)

Ice cubes

1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey (optional)

A pinch of cinnamon or cardamom powder, to garnish

How to make it: Pull your espresso shots and let them cool for 5 minutes. Fill a glass with ice. Pour the cooled espresso over the ice. Add the chilled almond milk slowly. If you want it sweet, drizzle in the maple syrup and stir. Finish with a pinch of cinnamon or cardamom; the cardamom in particular gives this drink a distinctly Indian character that works wonderfully. Stir and drink straight away.





Swap note: For a slightly richer, more tropical version, try coconut milk instead of almond milk. Add a little caramel syrup, and you're basically drinking a café menu item at home for a fraction of the cost.





Also Read: 15-Minute Protein-Rich Egg Poha Recipe For A Healthy Breakfast

Iced Coffee Hour

Summer in India is brutal, but at least it gives us an excuse to get creative with coffee. Whether you're a purist who wants a clean, no-fuss iced coffee or someone curious about the unexpected magic of espresso and tonic water, there's something on this list for you. The best part is that most of these drinks require nothing more than a jar, a strainer, and some ice, no espresso machine necessary for most of them, though a moka pot or French press will serve you beautifully if you have one. Make a batch of cold brew on Sunday evening, and you'll have cold coffee for the whole week. Your mornings and your afternoons have just got significantly better.