A cup of hot coffee is a must during a busy workday. But what happens when you set up a coffee stall right outside a corporate office? A content creator decided to find out and he sold 450 cups in a day.





Devansh Tyagi set up a small coffee stall outside a corporate office and kept the price of one cup at Rs 40. He arranged milk, instant coffee, cups, a gas stove and other items before starting his day.

Tyagi started selling coffee at around 10 am. He also added four flavours to the coffee, saying he wanted to give customers a cafe-like feel.





Soon, office workers began coming over for coffee during their breaks. He also spoke to customers and asked them how they liked the coffee. According to Tyagi, he sold around 40 cups in the first two hours.





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The afternoon was a little slow, Tyagi said, but rush returned in the evening. He joked he had turned into a "coffee machine" as the orders kept coming in.





"I increased the speed of making my coffee, and now I had become a coffee machine. My hands were working at double speed, and the cash was coming non-stop," he said. Soon, his coffee stock ran out. He claimed that he had sold 450 cups by the end of the day and earned Rs 18,000.





However, this is revenue and not necessarily profit, as the video does not give details of the money spent on milk, coffee, flavours, cups, gas, equipment or other expenses.





People in the comments had mixed reactions to the coffee stall experiment.





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One wrote, "Brother, you have shown the coffee business very easy in this video, but in reality it is not that easy." While another commented, "Haha, what an idea!"





Several users called the video "scripted" or "fake" and said selling 450 cups of coffee in a day seemed difficult, especially at a corporate office because they have a coffee machine in their premises.





Some users said the video made them want to leave their jobs and start a coffee stall. One user pointed out that Tyagi's one-day sales were almost half of what some corporate employees earn in a month.





Earlier in June, a video went viral when a man quit his Rs 38,000-a-month corporate job to open a roadside tea stall and now reportedly earns around Rs 1 lakh a month in profit. The shop sells regular tea for Rs 10 and premium tea for Rs 20, taking the total sale to around 400 cups every day.