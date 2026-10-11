





The Ram temple in Ayodhya has received the highest "Ati Vishisht" rating under the food authority's BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) programme for maintaining food safety and hygiene in the preparation and distribution of prasad. The temple scored 103 out of 114 points in the assessment.





Govind Dev Giri, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said maintaining the purity of prasad was important because food offered at a temple holds religious and cultural significance. "Cleanliness is akin to divinity," he said, as quoted by HT.

The assessment covered 47 food safety parameters, including kitchen hygiene, storage facilities and areas where food is served. The process also involved food safety training for those handling food at the temple.





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"The programme is part of the wider ‘Eat Right' campaign, which also promotes safe and nutritious food in schools, colleges and anganwadi centres," said Rekha Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) special secretary and additional commissioner.





FSSAI chief executive officer Rajit Punhani presented the certificate at a programme attended by officials from the UPFSDA and representatives of the temple trust.





"Prasad is not merely food; it is a symbol of faith and dignity. Ensuring that devotees receive safe and quality prasad is a collective responsibility," Punhani said.





Under the BHOG programme, religious institutions must first have a valid FSSAI licence or registration. An authorised auditor then inspects the premises, followed by food safety training for designated supervisors under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme.





The Ram temple's certificate will remain valid for two years. During this period, state and central authorities will conduct inspections and audits to check whether the temple continues to meet the required standards.





The temple trust will also carry out internal reviews every fortnight using a prescribed checklist to monitor compliance.





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Five other places of worship in Ayodhya, including Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, a Jain temple and Devkali temple, have also received the certification.





The institution is assessed against a checklist covering 47 parameters, with a maximum score of 114. Places of worship scoring between 100 and 114 receive the "Ati Vishisht" rating. Those scoring 91 to 99 fall under the "Santoshjanak" or satisfactory category.





Institutions scoring between 77 and 90 must improve their standards before undergoing another audit, while those scoring below 77 have to reapply.