For many children, vada pav is a popular snack in and after school. So when one student got a chance to speak to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, he decided to ask the question on many young minds. In a video that is going viral on Instagram, Mundhe gave a heartwarming response yet health-related response to a kid who asked him if vada pav could be allowed back in schools.





The kid said, "Vada pav has been banned in schools, but my friends and I want it back. What do you have to say?" To this, the FDA commissioner smiled and explained how junk food affects our body.





He said, "Our life won't stop if we don't eat vada pav. In fact, if you eat good, nutritious food, you will grow much better."

ALSO READ | Video: Ahmedabad Stall Owner Sells 2,500 Vada Pav In Four Hours, Thanks Customers





Mundhe also advised students to steer clear of deep-fried snacks, saying they have no nutritive value. He also urged students to follow a diet that is rich in protein.





The kid then asked the FDA commissioner about Chinese street food, to which the former responded by warning him about the harmful artificial colours and chemicals used in it. He encouraged him to choose health over taste.





Watch the full video below:

The video comes days after Tukaram Mundhe enforced a strict statewide ban on deep-fried junk food like vada pav, burgers, samosas and aerated drinks inside school canteens and within a 50-meter radius of schools. This directive aims to promote better student health and combat obesity.





ALSO READ | "This Is A Public Health Issue," Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Reveals Findings From 12,000 Food Inspections





This has led the school canteens to replace unhealthy foods with healthier options like idli, dosa, poha, upma, fresh fruits, and buttermilk. At the same time, parents are encouraged to send home-cooked food in the school tiffins.