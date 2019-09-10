Bakery Deliveryman Steals Cakes Worth 90K USD In NYC: Twitter Explodes With Pastry Jokes

A deliveryman in NYC stole boutique gateaux from warehouse of a bakery

We often read about conmen executing elaborate plans to steal luxury items like jewellery and paintings from art galleries. But it's not every day that we read about someone stealing luxury pastries. However, that's exactly what happened in New York City recently when a delivery person having access to a warehouse full of some of the most expensive cakes and pastries in the city, cracked a plan to steal and re-sell them. NYC's Lady M Confectioners have filed a lawsuit against 32-year-old David Lliviganay for reportedly stealing over a thousand boutique pastries worth a total of 90,000 USD (more than INR 64 Lakh). Llivinganay, who worked as a delivery person for the company, reportedly stole the cakes from the bakery's freezers and passed them off to other vendors for selling.





Lady M Confections is best known for its Mille Crepes cake, which is made by stacking 20 crepes covered with cream and then finishing off with a layer of caramelised sugar. The bakery is reportedly a world renowned one with locations and outlets around the world and according to a report by 'The New York Times' a nine-inch cake by Lady M sells for as much as 90 USD (approx. INR 6,000). The bakery and its signature cakes are reportedly loved by celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart. The bakery discovered that its cakes were stolen only after they saw unauthorised dealers selling the cakes online at cheaper prices.





Mille Crêpes cakes from Lady M Confections can sell for up to $90 — or less when they are stolen and resold. A lawsuit claims that a delivery driver for the bakery stole and resold 1,020 of the photo-ready cakes. https://t.co/lqKM7LUsve



— The New York Times (@nytimes) September 9, 2019

Twitter obviously had a lot to say about the bizarre case of theft. "That's a lot of dough", read one tweet. "Creep stole the crepes", read another. "The only evidence they have are his Choux prints", joked another user on Twitter. The accused reportedly started stealing from the bakery's warehouse in November last year, but wasn't caught until recently. He was captured in the security cameras carrying multiple bags suspected to be filled with cakes on 36 separate occasions spread over three months. Lady M has reportedly demanded full repayment for the stolen cakes. The gateaux boutique has a total of six stores in Manhattan and also has outposts in Hong Kong, China and Singapore.







