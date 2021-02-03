Watch: Pastry Chef Makes Chocolate Motorcycle And It Looks Too Good To Eat

This marvellous motorcycle is made entirely of chocolate!

Chocolate isn't just a dessert, it's a whole other feeling. A thick slab of chocolate instantly uplifts our mood. Chocolate is delicious as it is versatile, making for the main ingredient in an array of recipes. Hot chocolate to chocolate truffle cake, chocolate brownies to chocochip muffins - there are a number of delicious dishes made with chocolate. However, one pastry chef has taken creativity with chocolate to the next level. Amaury Guichon has shared his latest chocolate creation much to the delight of Instagram foodies. The post features a motorcycle made of chocolate right from scratch. Take a look at the video here:





(Also Read: Unique Chocolate Compass With Transparent Sugar Dome Amazes The Internet)





Shared on Instagram by chef's official handle @amauryguichon, the video has amassed over 3.6 million views and counting. "Chocolate Motorcycle! I especially loved working on the Coil and the Wheels," he wrote in the caption. The short clip begins with the basic frame of the motorcycle made by freezing chocolate and then painting it with edible blue paint. Chef then creates the wheels and the engine with incredible attention to detail, assembling everything together side-by-side. Everything, right from the coil to the spokes of the wheels, is made of chocolate. There was also a headlight covered with a delicious sugar dome.





Foodies on the internet couldn't help but express their amazement on seeing the marvellous chocolate creation. "You are so very clever," exclaimed an Instagram user, while another commented, "And it actually starts!" This is not the only creation of Chef Amaury Guichon to have gone viral in recent times. He had posted a video of a candy dispenser on his handle, which was made from scratch with chocolate. Take a look:





What did you think of the delicious chocolate creations? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!







