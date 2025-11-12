GIFT City, India's first operational smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), and a project of national importance, has announced that Bastian Hospitality, one of India's leading premium food and beverage (F&B) groups, is entering Gujarat with a flagship dining and lifestyle destination at GIFT City's Central Park. The upcoming venue, Bastian Republic, will operate the food zone spread across one lakh sq. ft. at Central Park, marking a major milestone in enhancing GIFT City's growing social and lifestyle ecosystem. Bastian Republic will operate the food zone, which has been developed as part of phase 1 of Central Park, along with public plazas, event areas, jogging and cycling tracks, and vibrant social spaces.





The development underscores GIFT City's commitment to building a world-class urban environment that seamlessly integrates business, living, and leisure. Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director & Group CEO, GIFT City, said, "The entry of Bastian into GIFT City marks a significant addition to our expanding social ecosystem. Bastian's presence will bring a new dimension to the city's lifestyle experience, benefitting professionals, residents, and visitors alike. This development also reflects the growing confidence of marquee brands in GIFT City's vision as a modern, vibrant, and globally connected urban centre."





Ranjit Bindra, CEO and Founder of Bastian Hospitality, added, "GIFT City represents the future of India--a space built on vision, innovation, and global ambition. Bringing Bastian here is not just about expanding our footprint, but about being part of something that adds to the nation's growth story. We aim to create a destination that celebrates food and culture in a way that feels truly world-class."

From its beginnings as a seafood-focused restaurant, Bastian has grown into a multifaceted brand that defines India's contemporary dining and nightlife scene. Over time, the brand has expanded its culinary universe from Italian indulgence at Bizza and Peruvian-Asian flair at Inka to the American comfort of One Street, the charm of Blondie Cafe, and the regional authenticity of Ammakai, creating experiences that go beyond dining, blending gastronomy with art, music, and culture. Each concept reflects Bastian's vision to create experiences that go beyond dining, uniting food, culture, and community. The new properties at GIFT City build on this philosophy, offering a vibrant space that inspires connection and delivers an experience far beyond just food.





In addition to the Central Park project, Bastian is also in advanced talks with developers at GIFT City to set up another outlet within the city, further strengthening its footprint in Gujarat. With this development, GIFT City continues to shape its identity as a complete "live, work, play" destination, supported by a growing social infrastructure that includes international universities, a five-star hotel, GIFT City Club, upcoming riverfront development, and metro connectivity to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.



(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)