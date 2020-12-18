Shilpa Shetty And Mom Sunanda Try Latest Cake Trend Of 2020. Guess Which One?

Shilpa Shetty and Sunanda Shetty tried the latest cake trend of 2020.

The year 2020 is finally drawing to a close. From Dalgona coffee to banana bread, hyperreal cakes to hot chocolate bombs - there has been no dearth of strange and interesting food trends this year. Shilpa Shetty recently visited the newly inaugurated Bastian restaurant in Worli, Mumbai where she and her mother Sunanda Shetty sampled an all-new cake trend which is going viral in 2020. Shilpa Shetty shared an amazing slow-motion video of the cake in action. Take a look at some snippets from the video here:





The food trend of 2020 which the Shetty's tried their hands at was the 'Pull-Me-Up' Cake which has recently taken social media by storm. The cake base is refrigerated and hard, however, the frosting or icing poured on top is liquid. Interestingly, the icing is held back from flowing on top with the help of a plastic wrapping all around the cake. As soon as the plastic wrapping is pulled upwards, the liquid molten chocolate cascades all over the cake making it a truly Insta-worthy moment.





Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty tried a 'Pull-Me-Up' cake made with the popular caramelised biscuit - Lotus Biscoff. Shilpa Shetty took the video of her mother slowly pulling up the plastic wrap to let the delicious molten liquid flow on top of the cake. "When mama bear gets happy," wrote Shilpa Shetty in the caption of her Instagram story.





