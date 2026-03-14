Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made some surprise stops around Borough Market, one of London's oldest food markets. The place is home to more than 100 traders and tenants, including artisanal producers, street food stalls, restaurants and pubs. It has gained popularity after appearing in several social media photos and videos shared by influencers and travellers alike. Now that the Prince and Princess of Wales have visited the iconic Borough Market, the duo can be seen making the most of their time by not only browsing through the food and drink stalls but also surprising market-goers by serving coffee and dessert.

As per People Magazine, the duo headed to the 1,000-year-old venue to experience the lives of those who work around London's River Thames. First, they visited the Trethowan Brothers cheesemakers, who have been making small-batch, traditional cheeses such as Pitchfork Cheddar and award-winning Gorwydd Caerphilly since 1998.

Following this, the couple visited the award-winning coffee makers Change Please, a social enterprise whose profits go towards helping people experiencing homelessness. Princess Kate even turned into a barista to make her husband a piping hot cup of coffee.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales then headed to the dessert makers Humble Crumble, who serve the classic British dessert of fruit crumble with custard. Undoubtedly, the simple idea of serving such scrumptious desserts quickly caught Princess Kate's attention. She and William were seen preparing a crumble dessert, and leaving unsuspecting visitors moved by their humble gesture.

The couple's foodie trail didn't end at London's Borough Market. Afterwards, they took a walk along the Bermondsey Beer Mile, a route featuring more than 20 nearby craft breweries, taprooms and bottle shops. Marking their visit to the iconic centre for London's brewing industry since the 17th century, William and Kate also spent some time at Southwark Brewing Company, started by Peter Jackson as a home-brewing hobby in his garage. There, Princess Kate was seen stirring a brewhouse kettle and sharing some candid laughs.

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They also visited Fabal Beerhall, an independent, female-owned brewer of speciality beers that uses raw British honey from independent U.K. beekeepers as a core ingredient.